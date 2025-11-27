Kraken Take Their Shot But Come Up Short

Seeing the welcome face of Jared McCann back in the lineup Wednesday night after a near six-week absence seemed to boost a Kraken group that suddenly was firing shots from all angles.

The Kraken shot from up-high, down low, the corner of the rink, through traffic and whichever other way they could against Dallas Stars goaltending nemesis Casey DeSmith, then got a critical tying goal by Vince Dunn just 18 seconds into the final period with McCann drawing the assist. But the Kraken were shut down from there as Vladislav Kolyachonok fired a long shot through a screen with six minutes to go in regulation to hand the Kraken a 3-2 loss heading into the Thanksgiving break.

Kraken netminder Joey Daccord was outstanding in this one, stopping Mikko Rantanen point blank with his glove in the opening frame and then Wyatt Johnston with his pad on a second period one-timer from the slot. But Daccord couldn’t get them all and the Kraken fell to 11-6-6 in suffering their eighth consecutive regulation defeat against a Dallas squad that’s now beaten them twice in regulation this season.

Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell had put the Stars ahead 2-1 by the second intermission, with Brandon Montour notching an opening period goal for a Kraken team that could have had more in peppering DeSmith with shots. They’d come out decidedly more aggressive on offense than they looked at the tail end of their recent road trip. The return of McCann, sidelined with a lower body injury just five games into the season, certainly helped on that front.

McCann in the opening few minutes had two of his team’s 10 first period shots, one of them on a four-minute power play chance after he was high-sticked in the face by Alexander Petrovic on his very first shift. After briefly heading to the Kraken dressing room for treatment, McCann was back out working the latter half of the second of Petrovic’s two minor penalties.

It would be Petrovic helping the Stars get on the board first, his shot from the right point deflected by Hintz past Daccord. But the Kraken didn’t let down from there, instead mounting a furious counter push that saw Montour notch the equalizer just more than three minutes later.

The Kraken had several chances to score on that rush, which led to a wild scramble in front. The puck headed off to the right corner where Montour picked it up. Heeding his coach’s instructions all week to shoot first and ask questions later, Montour simply flung the puck in the direction of the net where it hit the pads of surprised netminder DeSmith and bounced in behind him for the tying goal.

Scoring on DeSmith has been no easy task for the Kraken throughout their first four seasons. In five career starts against the Kraken with Pittsburgh and now Dallas, he’d gone 4-1-0 and allowed just five goals in those five contests with a .967 save percentage.

Still, for the longest time, it looked as if the one goal might be all the Kraken would manage in this game despite continuing to fire shots his way. The Kraken had 19 shots by the time the second period was done but trailed by a goal after Lindell’s go-ahead strike.

That’s when Dunn took over on the opening shift of the third period, carrying the puck all the way up the ice and unleashing a 39-foot wrist shot that appeared to catch DeSmith by surprise. McCann drew an assist on that tying goal and the Kraken were back in a familiar spot neck-and-neck with their opponent as the game wound down.

Alas, it wasn’t to be as Kolyachonok unloaded a 57-foot wrist shot from above the left faceoff circle that somehow made it through traffic and beyond a surprised looking Daccord.