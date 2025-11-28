Botterill ‘Excited’ By Kraken Start, Room To Grow

It was rather refreshing to listen to a live check-in interview given by Kraken general manager Jason Botterill to the team’s broadcast network ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.

Botterill spent nine minutes on-air pregame with Kraken Hockey Network studio hosts Ian Furness and Alison Lukan and what made it compelling was the GM going beyond just the obvious offensive areas of concern and saying there’s room still to grow on the defensive side. That latter part might come as news to many Kraken fans who’ve seen the team put a playoff-positioned 11-6-6 record together thanks almost entirely to the NHL’s second-best defensive numbers of allowing just 2.57 goals per game.

But Botterill, sticking with the underlying theory behind head coach Lane Lambert’s systems, insisted there’s still room to roam defensively when it comes to helping an offense scoring just 2.57 goals per contest as the league’s fourth-least productive unit.

“Between our defense and our goaltending, we’ve had an opportunity to get points and now, it’s continuing to develop things from an offensive standpoint,” Botterill said of the defensive side. “I think we’ve done a good job of keeping shots to the outside of the zone, but we still spend a little too much time in our D zone. We’re working too hard in that area. The more we can get into the offensive zone and just have a little bit more creativity there, I think it’s certainly something we’re looking at.”

Bolstering that somewhat overlooked component on the defensive side could be critical to the Kraken maintaining the delicate mathematical balancing act between goals for and against. They’re where they’re at in the standings mostly because they’ve scored goals at a slightly higher rate than they’ve been allowing them most nights.

For his part, Botterill is pleased to see the team where it’s at despite the work lying immediately ahead. And he’s thrilled his players seem to understand the team’s 100-point pace is only a start and will need improvements to maintain.

“I’m happy, but also what I’m very excited about is where this team is,” Botterill said. “It’s in the locker room after a game. Say we lose in a shootout in New York. We’re proud of the effort, but you’re wishing to get the extra point. When we win a game, we’re proud of it. But then it’s, ‘OK, let’s recover and let’s get on to the next game.’

“I like just the mentality of our group here right now and staying sort of even keel. Understanding that they’re proud of the record. But understanding as I’ve said before, we’re a work in progress and we’ve got to continue to build off that.”

You can’t get more “even keel” than the Kraken’s goals for and against per game, which, as mentioned, is now dead even at 2.57 each way. The Kraken have still managed more wins than regulation losses largely because there have been more outlier defensive games – they gave up 16 of their 62 goals allowed in just three contests -- than offensive ones and that’s kept the otherwise statistically even math slightly in their favor.

But the Kraken know they’ll need to start scoring more than the goal or two per game in regulation they’ve managed the past week to maintain this standings pace.

Botterill pointed to the return of winger Jared McCann after a 17-game injury absence as one obvious potential offensive boost, though goal-scoring leader Jaden Schwartz got hurt Wednesday night and is expected to be out six weeks. Otherwise, Kaapo Kakko is also back skating with the team again and Botterill added that there is quiet work going on behind the scenes to continue developing the offensive output of younger players.