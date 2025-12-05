Kraken Find Offense, But Defense Collapses In Loss

EDMONTON, AB – Kraken winger Jared McCann wasn’t feeling many postgame positives after a record-setting blowout defeat despite scoring his first goal in more than seven weeks.

McCann had a front row power play seat when the Kraken yielded a critical shorthanded goal by Matt Savoie early in the second period at a point Thursday night’s 9-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers was still a hockey game. With McCann tangled up along the left-wing boards after the Kraken lost an offensive zone faceoff, Savoie sneaked behind defender Vince Dunn in the neutral zone and took a breakaway pass from defenseman Evan Bouchard that got his explosive team off to the races along with him.

“I think we just got lost looking at the puck,” McCann said. “I think I can do a better job of getting to that D-man (Bouchard) a little bit quicker. So, you know, it’s tough to find any positives from a game like that.”

This walk on the defensive wild side at Rogers Place was certainly atypical not only because the Kraken yielded a franchise record nine goals, one more than given up in a 9-8 overtime win over Los Angeles back in November 2022 and an 8-5 defeat in San Jose in November of last year. No, it was the way in which the goals here were surrendered by a systematically sound defensive team that raised quite a few eyebrows both outside and inside the visitors’ dressing room.

The Oilers got breakaways and partial chances in alone on goalies Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer seemingly out of nowhere all night. Edmonton also threw passes around seemingly at-will on the power play, scoring four times, while getting another goal in the third period when Jani Nyman gave the puck away along the side boards with a poor pass attempt.

Savoie’s breakaway effort was a turning point, coming as it did following two Kraken scores late in the first by Eeli Tolvanen and Freddy Gaudreau that left the visitors trailing just 3-2 at intermission in a game they were being badly outplayed in.

Connor McDavid, who notched a hat-trick in this one, had opened the scoring for Edmonton in that first period followed 17 seconds later by a Vasily Podkolzin goal from below the right faceoff circle Daccord would clearly like to have done a better job on. Leon Draisaitl added the first Edmonton power play goal not long after that and the Oilers seemed destined to run the Kraken out of the rink before Tolvanen and Gaudreau countered.

But then came the Savoie shorthanded marker and the Kraken were never quite the same.

“This feels like we go one way or the other, right?” McCann said. “Like, we’re either really dialed in defensively and not scoring goals or we’re giving up six. So, it’s frustrating.”