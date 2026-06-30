From Humble Beginnings to Highest Potential

To know colleague Anthony Rice is to understand how he pivoted to a promising future from a childhood of food stamps, living in state housing at times and visiting his parents in prison. To fully appreciate Rice is to discover how he overcame homelessness at age 20 to become a present-day high-performing and beloved member of the Kraken marketing group.

“I grew up in Lake Forest in South Orange County, south of Irvine,” said Rice in a recent lengthy and inspiring conversation. “I grew up with a single mother on the pretty poor side ... My parents have been in and out of jail all of my life. I mean, what else do I know? There were times I've gone to jails every weekend to say hi to them, just to talk to my parents.”

Rice was forced to make some hard choices about limiting contact with his family members and certain friends who didn’t aspire to adult life and marriage he has since built. His father left home when Rice was five. The marketing specialist did spend some time with his dad during youth summers and Christmas holidays when the father moved to Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island, sparking a son’s fascination with the Pacific Northwest ever since.

Those friends he eschewed were more interested in partying (and worse) than studying or conjuring career paths, His mom decided to move to suburban Chicago when Rice was 20 years old. He had been living at home while attending community college and working a retail job.

“She made the decision because she had always wanted to move from California to find a better life,” said Rice, matter of fact. “It was so expensive in California. She only stayed because of me and my friends and connections I had through school. I decided to take a break [from community college] because I didn't know what I wanted [for a career]. She said, ‘Well, I'm moving to Chicago. I would like you to come with me.’ I made the decision, telling her, ‘I don't want to go with you, I don't want to go to Chicago.’”

Rice pondered quietly for a few beats, then said, “There were a lot of different times when I felt bad for myself having gone through this and gone through that ... But I knew I wanted better for myself.”

The turnaround was part from within and part through his girlfriend, now wife.

“I was always told ‘No’ on a lot of different things,” said Rice, whose joyful and gentle demeanor is apparent upon first meeting him. “I was told I wouldn't amount to anything, that I wouldn't get a degree, that I would just end up working low-end jobs. I wanted more for myself., I wanted to keep pushing, wanted to see how much I could amount to.”

Got News(letters) for You

That Rice has turned around his life and amounted to a bright future is undeniable. His work on Kraken digital newsletters, in tandem with senior manager Rachel Hanna, generates significant page views and digital traffic for the Kraken app and website, along with driving revenue across ticket and merchandise sales among other fiscal touchpoints.

“We look to give our fans the top-of-mind info,” said Rice. “It’s every person’s version of Kraken hockey. You can be brand-new to the team or with the franchise from the jump. We want to provide what’s going to benefit and inform them at games and following the team, then how can we get it all in one email newsletter. The relationship with the editorial team, the social media team and us has gone upwards every season. We do it twice a month during the season, then once a month in the off season. It's probably my favorite part of my job, writing and building those [email newsletters] out.”