Kraken Add To Deadline Haul With Tanev Trade 

A hefty stockpile of Kraken draft picks grew even bigger Thursday when the team shipped forward Brandon Tanev to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2027 second-round selection.

That move, combined with trades earlier this week of Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde, brings the Kraken’s trade deadline haul to two first-round and two second-round picks ahead of Friday’s noon deadline. Bjorkstrand's trade shed $5.4 million off the team's salary cap books for next season, while the three players traded had earned just more than $14 million combined for this season. Kraken general manager Ron Francis can now use that extra cap space, in conjunction with a growing stockpile of picks and prospects, to bring in proven, high-level NHL talent this summer.

Francis now has five first-round picks and five second-rounders in the next three drafts and has said he has no intention of using all of them to select players.

“Brandon was an original member of the Kraken who brought high energy and grit to both ends of the ice,” Francis said of Tanev in a release. “He was a big part of our team, and we wish him nothing but success in Winnipeg. With this trade, we are pleased to add another quality draft pick, giving us even more draft capital to work with as we look to improve our team next season and beyond."

As for Tanev, 33, who returns to a Jets team he spent parts of four seasons with to start his NHL career, the pending unrestricted free agent stood to leave after the season if not re-signed.

An original Expansion Draft selection from Pittsburgh in July 2021, his wide-eyed photographs, flowing hair, and energy made him instantly among the team’s most recognizable players and a fan favorite from the outset. He was also the Kraken nominee for the Bill Masterton Award in 2023 for the player best exemplifying traits of perseverance.

The previous year, Tanev suffered a torn ACL in December of the Kraken’s debut campaign and missed the rest of the season. But he came back and posted a career-high 35 points the season of his Masterton nomination, further cementing his popularity amongst fans.

Still, given his pending free-agent status, fourth line role, and the expected promotion of several AHL forwards the coming season or two, the departure of Tanev by the trade deadline seemed inevitable. He was held out of Thursday’s game against Nashville as trade talks continued.