‘Ebs’ and Flow of 1,000 Games

It’s tempting to talk career stats the first Kraken hat trick during the inaugural season or your overtime goal in Game 4 against Colorado last postseason. Climate Pledge Arena was so, so loud both nights. But, instead, let’s talk about how you have evolved as a person since you put on that uniform for the first time in 2010?

You come into the league as a 20-year-old, just a kid. You're not really efficient in life. You barely know how to do laundry. You're trying to figure out your next meal, your cable bill, that there's certain things in life you haven't been thrown into yet, but you're also trying to tackle the aspect of being a professional hockey player.

You’re full of spit and vinegar. You're excited. You're just trying to establish yourself in the league. As years have gone on, my time in Edmonton to getting traded to Long Island, having to move [across the continent, leaving Western Canada as home for the first time]. Then the experience of the expansion draft, and coming here.

The biggest change is getting married and having kids [he and his high school sweetheart, Lauren Rodych, have a young daughter and son]. I came in as a boy and hopefully, I'm a better man now.

Your teammates all look up to you, from the young guys to leading scorer Jared McCann. Who did you emulate in Edmonton and along the way?

My first captain was Shawn Horcoff [he was the other Oiler on that first NHL goal on a two-on-one scoring play and appeared in more than 1,000 games himself], seeing his work ethic off the ice and how he conducted himself. On Long Island. our captain there was Anders Lee, who's the same age as me, I learned seeing how he handled himself. I've been lucky enough to be around some of the greats with the Oilers: Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Paul Coffey. Then going to Long Island, some of the greats there like Brian Trottier and Clark Gillies.

Common lessons from those captains, the greats and others?

As you get older, there's certain things you need to do to just continue to keep your prep up and keep up with everybody. I think the hunger for winning comes a lot more as you get older. The game becomes more fun because you become more selfless. You revel around a team aspect and being at the rink. That's one reason why my passion has really gone up and why I want to continue to play.

The game has evolved a lot, it’s a lot faster. As a younger player, I definitely identified as an offensive guy. I didn’t have the defensive knack. When I got traded to Long Island [turning out to be a lopsided deal for NYI with Eberle a big part of advancing to two straight Eastern Conference finals]. Having the opportunity to be with [coach] Barry Trotz and [GM] Lou Lamoriello, I think my 200-foot game really took off. It's still not where it needs to be. I want to grow and continue growing as a player. My defensive game evolved [with the Islanders], I was learning how to win more.

Fans don’t always realize how much off-ice training NHL players do during the season, even right after a game or during the season to keep up strength.

A big piece for me is when the [Kraken] organization hired Gary Roberts [as a performance consultant]. I try to pick his brain a bit. I mean, he played in the NHL until he was 40 years old [coming back after a devastating knee injury]. And we have Ron Francis [fifth all-time with 1,731 games played over 23 seasons] who is another huge guy that I can tap into a resource. Both of them have helped me a lot.

It’s not uncommon to see you and Ron conferring, say outside the bus headed to a morning skate. He clearly values your opinions.

I think what makes him special as a general manager is he has an incredible knack and an eye for talent. Some of the pieces he's brought in and what he's done, he’s done a heckuva job. We're lucky as players to have him as a resource.

You’re always eager to be there for rookies. But even Jared McCann considers you a mentor and role model. That’s a 40-goal scorer in his ninth season.

This is a tough league. Guys come in at a young age, maybe they're not ready at the time or they're not getting the opportunity to play enough minutes. It can be hard on guys. I've been through some tough times myself in Edmonton. I know the pressures of playing in markets and I understand the effect that it can have.

Confidence for me is one of the most important things in this game. When you're not playing with confidence, it's a hard game to shy away from. Jared, for example, has one of the best shots I've seen in my career ... he's got all the tools. It's more so just trying to guide him in the right direction. I've had guys do that for me. It's not about me [as a mentor], getting the best out of Jared as his linemate, that helps me and as a teammate. It helps our team. That's what it’s all about, being part of a team. Getting older, you want to bring out the best in you and in turn, that brings out the best in yourself.

You’ve effectively played alongside Matty Beniers for most of his time in the NHL. Sounds like you’re both big fans of each other?

I've played with a lot of guys who've been high picks – first, second overall picks. That’s a lot of pressure on their shoulders. Matty's impressed me with the way he's able to still carry that youth. You see a lot of young players that come in now and then they're almost so drained. Matty’s still able to keep his sense of, we'll call it youth, which is a tough thing to do. He's able to do that and still play at a high level. For how young he is, he's very cerebral. And that's what impresses me most about him. He understands at a young age that it's about the team, the way he puts emphasis on his defensive-zone play, on faceoffs. You don't see that a lot from young guys.

You said as recently as Tuesday morning before the night’s 1,000th game that you’re not one who looks to be in the spotlight. How about turning the spotlight on people who supported you to live your NHL dream?

[Long pause]. I've had so many people who have influenced me in my life. My family has been a huge part for me, my dad, my mom, my siblings. I have a brother [who played hockey with Jaden Schwartz’s brother) and two sisters. We grew up in Regina, SK. We all were in sports and activities with my parents driving us around everywhere and taking their time away. Now I have young kids. I haven't really gotten to the point where they're in full activities [though daughter Collins, who turns four this month, is already loving gymnastics and art class and the fact the Dad’s 1,000th is bringing lots of cousins to town]. But I know the time commitment my parents put in at a young age because they saw the passion in me to play hockey, We didn't know where it would go, but they put the time and effort to allow me to be able achieve that.

Obviously, I am grateful to my wife and kids. I’m still doing this at 34 [he turns 34 in May] and hoping to do it for more years. It’s not easy for Lauren with me going on the road with two young kids at home. She takes the brunt of that.

I like to think through all of this I've stayed somewhat the same guy I've been my whole life. Over the last three, four years, having kids really puts perspective on where you want to be in your life. As a professional athlete, your mood is really changed by wins and losses. But when you come home to two kids who really don't know what you're doing [at the rink], the mood sort of flies away and it allows me to think about my game. I’ve learned that through trial and error.

You talked earlier about the speed of the NHL, how the league has never been faster. How have you adjusted your own game?

From day one really has never been my strong suit [laughs]. I've really had to look at my skill set. I try to think about the game at a high level and use my IQ. When you've played so many games, you learn things and you try to adapt them into the game, whether it's individual plays, set plays, whatever it may be. You see things and maybe they always don't work out, but you try to almost be a coach's Eye or as a guy who feels it on the ice.

As it stands, Tuesday is a pivotal game in the wild-card standings. Will you find time to enjoy the moment of stepping on the ice for No. 1,000?

It’s fun that we're in this race right now and that every game is important. It kind of puts all the [1,000] stuff aside for me. But postgame I will try to enjoy it, enjoy my whole family [parents, siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews] being here. The ceremony [Thursday pre-game] will be nice to have my wife on the ice. But as soon as the game starts, it’s back to work.