Kraken Outlast Canucks, Win 4-3 in Shootout 

VANCOUVER – After winning Thursday night at home against Nashville, coach Lane Lambert complimented his squad in the Climate Pledge Arena home locker room. Then he exhorted, paraphrasing here, “let’s go up there and get a win.” There was here in B.C. four nights later. Though nail chewing was no doubt occurring among the Kraken faithful, the Kraken got the job done, winning 4-3 in a shootout ended by Matty Beniers on top of a Joey Daccord clean sheet of three Canucks and three saves.

The Kraken launched into the scoring column with the first two goals here Friday night and added a third goal to make it 3-1 late in Period Two. But the hometown Canucks battled all the way back to 3-3 by seven minutes into the final period of regulation. Let’s just agree that the comeback re-engaged the crowd and energized the Canucks.

While loud and frantic and tense, the final 13 minutes of regulation ended with both teams holding off disappointment – at least until the second shootout between these squads in five nights.

The good news is the Kraken secured another standings point and now have a seven-game point streak. The bad news is that it appeared the Kraken had won in overtime, only for Berkly Catton to be whistled for interference, much to the dismay of incredulous Kraken coaches Lane Lambert and Chris Taylor. Instead, the Canucks were awarded a two-minute power play that would last until some 15 seconds left in overtime.

The good news is Adam Larsson, Ryan Lindgren and Chandler Stephenson were on the ice to kill most of the penalty in a valiant effort by the trio. There were plenty of close calls in those two minutes with Joey Daccord in the crease scrums.

So history repeated itself just four nights later. These Pacific Division rivals were back to a skills showcase, otherwise known as a shootout. The goalies had changed to Daccord and Thatcher Demko; otherwise, it was hockey’s version of “Groundhog Day,” but not nearly as comedic as the movie. After both teams missed on the first of three attempts, Daccord made a tough save on Elias Pettersson, and newly announced Olympian Kaapo Kakko just missed, stopped by a Demko toe save. Liam Ohlgren, who won the shootout Monday for VAN, couldn’t beat Daccord.

The best news is Matty Beniers rescued the night with a double move on his attempt, leaping twice as he went right, then twisting left and in, landing from a leap figure-skating coaches would be proud of.

“It was a gutsy win on a back-to-back,” said Kraken head coach Lane Lambert, likely quite happy about not needing to answer questions about past back-to-back second game futility.