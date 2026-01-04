Cale Fleury: Appreciated, Valued by Team

Kraken players were happy to celebrate Cale Fleury’s first NHL goal in seven birthdays. It started the scoring in Friday’s big win at Vancouver, prompting Matty Beniers to call Fleury ‘a beast’

16x9
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury appeared in his 86th NHL game in the rollicking Friday night win at Vancouver. He scored his second NHL goal in the victory, seven birthdays since his first one as a 20-year-old playing regular minutes as a Montreal Canadiens defenseman. The goal opened the game’s scoring and without question energized the entire Kraken bench. His teammates all know how hard it is to make an NHL roster and how bittersweet it can be to not dress for games.

Case in point: Matty Beniers was Friday’s primary hero, seizing the extra standings point with a shootout move not to be soon forgotten by fans nor Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko. But when asked about Fleury’s role in the big win and essentially filling for fellow right-handed defenseman Brandon Montour, Beniers emphatically gushed.

“He's a beast,” said the 23-year-old alternate captain about Fleury. “Yeah, he's an absolute beast back there. He brings everything. He brings physicality. He makes awesome plays on the breakouts throughout the neutral zone. He's got an absolute bomb [of a shot]. He has been an absolute force each game he's played. He's gonna keep it going. I know he will.”

Fleury has been a healthy scratch at the NHL level more times than dressing in uniform. In fact, during Seattle’s inaugural 2021-22 season, he played nine Kraken games and viewed 73 more in street clothes.

SEA@VAN: Fleury scores goal against Thatcher Demko

Still Smiling, Still Producing

Yet Fleury has smiled through it all. Every single time the 27-year-old D-man has answered questions as a roster player for Seattle and during coverage of American Hockey League Coachella Valley, Fleury inevitably and charmingly flashes a grin as he responds to media queries. Friday night was no exception with Fleury playing a starring role in the Kraken paying back division rival Vancouver with a shootout win of their own after losing to the Canucks four nights earlier via shootout.

“Any time you score, it's exciting, but it's been a while in this league for me, so that one was special,” said Fleury, smiling, of course.

It did seem Jared McCann was even more excited about Fleury’s goal than the D-man himself. The veteran forward did everything to celebrate the Fleury goal, short of jumping fully into Fleury’s arms.

“That type of guy, obviously, he loves to score himself,” said Fleury about McCann. “But he's also the type of guy that wants to see his teammates succeed.”

Delivering in Seattle and Coachella Valley

Without fail, when Fleury has drawn into the lineup over the last five seasons, while also starring and serving as a supreme role model for AHL Coachella Valley, the Kraken expansion draft choice from Montreal has verified the wisdom of selecting him. The Coachella Valley coaching staff and strength and conditioning coaches all rave about Fleury, too, as a role model who works to improve every day. In Coachella Valley, the defenseman’s propensity is being first in the gym and last to leave, including extended exercise cycling sessions after games, win or lose.”

Best of all, Fleury plays with poise and, importantly, without fear of making mistakes. It shows in these last five games as he has helped Seattle to keep the standings point streak alive. It’s now up to a seven-game points streak and a rising 18-14-7 record.

“For me, it's just trusting my abilities,” said Fleury post-game Friday in Vancouver. “I mean, I know I'm in this league for a reason. I talked with coach [Lane Lambert] too. He's just telling me to play with confidence. When you have coach telling you that, it would be kind of rude not to.”

Fleury was asked about keeping his head straight and mindset positive coming to practices knowing he was not going to be in the next game. He was honest in answering.

“The toughest part is just coming in the rink every day and, if you're not playing, just not checking out, kind of making practices your games,” said Fleury, turning serious. “I’m trying to really dial it in for that hour you're on the ice and just try to get better.”

The Thrill Of The Deep Awaits!

Kraken Season Ticket Memberships give fans exclusive perks and flexibility. From adjusted ticket pricing and 25% off food and beverages, to choose-your-own-adventure experiences, there’s never been a better time to be part of The Deep!

News Feed

Kraken Fourth Line Has Been A Difference Maker 

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver

Kraken Outlast Canucks, Win 4-3 in Shootout 

2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Blog

Finns for Win? Tolvanen, Kakko Olympians

Kraken (17-14-7) at Canucks (16-20-3) | 7:30 p.m.

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Nashville vs. Seattle

Kraken Score Early And Often To Ring In New Year

Predators (18-17-4) vs. Kraken (16-14-7) | 7:00 p.m.

Meyers in the ‘Middle’ of It 

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Vancouver vs. Seattle

Kraken Gain Shootout Point in Hard-Fought Loss

Canucks (15-19-3) vs. Kraken (16-14-6) | 7:00 p.m.

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Philadelphia vs. Seattle

Kraken Snag Key Home Win To Extend Streak

Flyers (19-10-7) vs. Kraken (15-14-6) | 5:00 p.m.

Connecting with Purpose 

Kraken Must Build Off Their Holiday Reprieve