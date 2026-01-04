Cale Fleury: Appreciated, Valued by Team

Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury appeared in his 86th NHL game in the rollicking Friday night win at Vancouver. He scored his second NHL goal in the victory, seven birthdays since his first one as a 20-year-old playing regular minutes as a Montreal Canadiens defenseman. The goal opened the game’s scoring and without question energized the entire Kraken bench. His teammates all know how hard it is to make an NHL roster and how bittersweet it can be to not dress for games.
Case in point: Matty Beniers was Friday’s primary hero, seizing the extra standings point with a shootout move not to be soon forgotten by fans nor Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko. But when asked about Fleury’s role in the big win and essentially filling for fellow right-handed defenseman Brandon Montour, Beniers emphatically gushed.
“He's a beast,” said the 23-year-old alternate captain about Fleury. “Yeah, he's an absolute beast back there. He brings everything. He brings physicality. He makes awesome plays on the breakouts throughout the neutral zone. He's got an absolute bomb [of a shot]. He has been an absolute force each game he's played. He's gonna keep it going. I know he will.”
Fleury has been a healthy scratch at the NHL level more times than dressing in uniform. In fact, during Seattle’s inaugural 2021-22 season, he played nine Kraken games and viewed 73 more in street clothes.