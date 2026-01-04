Cale Fleury: Appreciated, Valued by Team

Still Smiling, Still Producing

Yet Fleury has smiled through it all. Every single time the 27-year-old D-man has answered questions as a roster player for Seattle and during coverage of American Hockey League Coachella Valley, Fleury inevitably and charmingly flashes a grin as he responds to media queries. Friday night was no exception with Fleury playing a starring role in the Kraken paying back division rival Vancouver with a shootout win of their own after losing to the Canucks four nights earlier via shootout.

“Any time you score, it's exciting, but it's been a while in this league for me, so that one was special,” said Fleury, smiling, of course.

It did seem Jared McCann was even more excited about Fleury’s goal than the D-man himself. The veteran forward did everything to celebrate the Fleury goal, short of jumping fully into Fleury’s arms.

“That type of guy, obviously, he loves to score himself,” said Fleury about McCann. “But he's also the type of guy that wants to see his teammates succeed.”

Delivering in Seattle and Coachella Valley

Without fail, when Fleury has drawn into the lineup over the last five seasons, while also starring and serving as a supreme role model for AHL Coachella Valley, the Kraken expansion draft choice from Montreal has verified the wisdom of selecting him. The Coachella Valley coaching staff and strength and conditioning coaches all rave about Fleury, too, as a role model who works to improve every day. In Coachella Valley, the defenseman’s propensity is being first in the gym and last to leave, including extended exercise cycling sessions after games, win or lose.”

Best of all, Fleury plays with poise and, importantly, without fear of making mistakes. It shows in these last five games as he has helped Seattle to keep the standings point streak alive. It’s now up to a seven-game points streak and a rising 18-14-7 record.

“For me, it's just trusting my abilities,” said Fleury post-game Friday in Vancouver. “I mean, I know I'm in this league for a reason. I talked with coach [Lane Lambert] too. He's just telling me to play with confidence. When you have coach telling you that, it would be kind of rude not to.”

Fleury was asked about keeping his head straight and mindset positive coming to practices knowing he was not going to be in the next game. He was honest in answering.

“The toughest part is just coming in the rink every day and, if you're not playing, just not checking out, kind of making practices your games,” said Fleury, turning serious. “I’m trying to really dial it in for that hour you're on the ice and just try to get better.”