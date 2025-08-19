Birthday Invite Like No Other For Joey Daccord

Kraken goalie Joey Daccord has some lasting memories from winning gold for Team USA this past spring, and on Tuesday got a new one on his 29th birthday that could carry him through into next year.

Daccord was among 44 players invited by USA Hockey for next week’s orientation camp in Plymouth, Mich., to help select this country’s team ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. He’s one of four goalies invited, along with Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, and his teammate from last May’s gold medal win at the IIHF World Hockey Championship, Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins.

Only three of the goalies will be picked for Italy, but Daccord being at the Aug. 26-27 camp means he was already invited ahead of American standouts such as Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks and John Gibson of the Detroit Red Wings.

“I think it’s just amazing – it’s very well deserved,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. “It’s great to see him being rewarded for going over to the world championship and being part of a team that brings home gold.

“And then, you look at the bigger picture. From my standpoint, look at where this kid has come from within our organization, going from leading Coachella Valley to the Calder Cup Finals and then just a few years later battling to try to be on an Olympic team. It’s great to see a player take those types of strides within our organization, and it’s great to see our coaches working with a player like that and see Joey’s work ethic come through and be rewarded in this manner.”

Daccord is the second Kraken goalie with a shot at an Olympic team, with Philipp Grubauer already named to Team Germany’s preliminary squad and almost certain to start for that country. Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour, this month, was also one of 42 invites to Team Canada’s orientation camp in Calgary, taking place next week as well.

As for Daccord, he had a strong start to the world championship in splitting duties with Swayman early on. Daccord registered a 5-0 shutout in the tournament opener against host nation Denmark, describing feelings of nervousness and excitement as he donned his country’s jersey for the first time in front of 10,000 rabid fans.

“It was insane,” Daccord said this month. “I had never played an international game before, and the international game is so much like soccer with flags and drums and chanting and singing the whole time. It was such a cool experience and a unique experience, because it's not really like that in North America.

“And to get the opportunity to play wearing the USA for the first time, it was quite emotional for me,” he added. “And I was just very grateful to be there and just try to take it all in. I remember I was pretty nervous and excited. I just couldn't wait to get on the ice. The first time you see your Team USA jersey with your name on it is really special and meant so much to me. So, I just tried to be as grateful for the moment as I possibly could and try to take advantage of it.”

Daccord, his next time out, was named U.S. player of the game in his team’s third contest, a 3-0 loss to eventual silver medalist Switzerland.

In Daccord’s third start, he picked up a huge 6-3 win over Grubauer and Germany before Swayman got the next two starts and carried a hot hand to Team USA’s first gold medal at the event in 92 years.

“It truly meant the world to be a part of it,” Daccord said. “Honestly, my first time getting to play for Team USA…and then to go win the whole tournament and just be part of it, and contribute. And to get so close with a group of guys, most of whom I had never met before in such a short time, was just really special and unique. It was thrilling, honestly.”