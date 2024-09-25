‘Fuhr’ Thing: Details of a Winning Culture

When Hockey Hall of Famer and Coachella Valley Firebirds broadcaster Grant Fuhr sat for an interview with Kraken radio personality Everett Fitzhugh during the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Final, it was natural to think about the throughline from Fuhr being the first Black NHL player to win a Stanley Cup – he was in goal for four championship clinchers during his storied career with the Edmonton Oilers – to Fitzhugh debuting as the league’s first-ever Black play-by-play announcer during the inaugural 2021-22 NHL season. It was equally natural for Fuhr, in conversation with Fitzhugh, to promptly talk about winning culture in hockey.

“There's nothing better than winning,” said Fuhr, when asked about what it felt like in the Oilers locker room after winning a first Stanley Cup exactly three decades ago. “That's the ultimate goal at the start of the year. The guys put their heart and soul into it. When you pour everything you have into it, it just makes winning that much more special. The party afterward is not bad either.”

The NHL’s first-ever Black goaltender settled in Palm Desert 15 years ago to lead a rejuvenation of the local Desert Dunes golf course (Robert Trent Jones-designed if you are a golf aficionado) as director of golf. His charitable celebrity golf invitational tournament every spring has become a major event in the Valley.

Fuhr smiled broadly when Fitzhugh followed up on those Edmonton Cup years, which included four Cup wins in five seasons between 1984 and 1988.

“We were a close-knit team, a family when we traveled,” said Fuhr. “When we went out [during road trips], we went out as a group. We did everything as a group, which makes it special when you win.”

Fuhr’s on-air work alongside up-and-coming Firebirds play-by-play man Evan Pivnick has afforded him an extensive study of what has vaulted Coachella Valley to two Western Conference championships in its first two years as an American Hockey League franchise. He likes what he sees, both behind the bench and on the ice.

“It starts with coaching,” said Fuhr, referring to recently promoted Dan Bylsma, now head coach of the Kraken. “Dan's got a really good instinct for starting a winning culture. The guys have bought into it. In the first year, he had a largely veteran club, which makes it easier on selling your players. The young guys this season have taken the veterans’ lead. There’s a full buy-in.”

“I think Dan was the same in Pittsburgh [when the Penguins won the Stanley Cup after Bylsma’s midseason call-up from AHL Scranton/Wilkes-Barre]. It was the same in Buffalo. He's a player's coach. The guys like playing for him. He keeps it light, keeps it entertaining. But at the same time, he demands a strong work ethic.”