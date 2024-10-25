Kraken Comeback Thrills, Forces Overtime

Even Play in First 40 Minutes

The Kraken matchup with the NHL’s last undefeated team was projected to be a tight game per alternate captain Yanni Gourde and head coach Dan Bylsma in pre-game comments. That’s exactly how this game sized up after the first two periods. Both teams had bagged 22 shots on goal, with momentum swings each way each period. Joey Daccord was battling all-star Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck pretty much save for save.

There was just one difference: The visiting Jets scored twice in the middle frame after Matty Beniers opened the scoring in Period 1. It appeared Seattle had jumped out to a 2-1 lead mid-second on a highlight-reel drop-and-go between Oliver Bjorkstrand and Adam Larsson, with Bjorkstrand finishing the play when Larsson deftly returned the puck to the Danish forward. D-man Josh Mahura’s long dish to Bjorkstrand to ignite the play would have been the reserve defenseman’s first assist in his fourth game filling in for the injured Vince Dunn.

Instead, Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead late second period when the Kraken couldn’t quite exit the defensive zone. Kyle Connor, who had scored goals in the last four games, starred on defense in this instance. He stole the puck maybe 12 inches from leaving the zone, sending the puck to Mark Scheifele, who whisked the puck over to the ex-LA King Gabriel Vilardi for the score.

On an early third period power play for Winnipeg with Tye Kartye whistled off for high-sticking, the Kraken starter made an outstanding save on Jets star Scheifele and the Kraken penalty killers achieved a couple of clears. But late in the man-advantage situation, Jets forward Nino Niederreider scored his second goal of the night, taking a feed at the right faceoff circle from young Jets forward Cole Perfetti and beating Daccord through net-front traffic.

Battling in Tight First Period

The Kraken were awarded the game’s first power play less than a minute after Beniers’ goal. The two units kept the puck in the Jets' end for the most part but generated just two shots on goal, both from Kraken D-man Ryker Evans in his duties as second-unit power play quarterback. The scoreless result still felt like the units were clicking and showed promise if any other man-advantage situations materialized.

The visiting Jets arrived in town with a spotless 6-0-0 record and plenty of hot scorers. After the morning skate, Seattle's head coach said these two squads play similar styles.

Throughout their lineup, including their back end, their success has come through their team-play, five-on-five for sure,” said Bylsma. “They have two really good lines, but it's pretty evenly throughout the rest of the lineup. They have team offense [scoring depth] and play a team game. That's going to butt heads with exactly how we want to play, which is a team game.”

The opening 20 minutes mirrored Bylsma’s projections, though the Kraken outshot Winnipeg by a 12-7 margin and had the majority of the quality scoring chances. Later period, the Jets began to look more like the offensive machine (+17 goal differential) anticipated with a couple of late rushes.

In overtime, the Winnipeg goal leaked through Joey Daccord, who appeared to have made the save, but when moving his arm, the puck ricocheted off the shaft of his stick. Overall, Daccord made all sorts of big saves to keep the score 2-1 after two periods, then was stellar again in the minutes between the third goal and the dramatic and, yes, Matty, “fun” comeback.

“I thought [Joey] was really good,” said Dan Bylsma. “He had two or three outstanding saves, red-bell saves. The first one in the second period was his glove save [against Neal Pionk] on the rush. It was crazy good. It’s in the back of the net unless somehow Joey comes up with a save ... he kept the momentum for us in the second [period] with the saves that he made ... he kept the game tight, kept it close, so we had a chance to come back.”