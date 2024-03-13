Kraken Comeback Vanishes in OT

In overtime, Vegas completed its own comeback with a third straight goal, this one from Jack Eichel, his 20th on the season with three minutes gone in extra time. The Kraken finished the night nine standings points behind Vegas for the second wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference. Washington is in town Thursday and then West wild-card leader Nashville visits Saturday.

Hakstol said the sting of this overtime loss is not needed to motivate his squad that now has 18 games left to go on a run deserving of a wild-card bid: “We don't need fire. We don't need confidence. We've got that. Disappointed we didn't close the game out. I’ve said it all the way along. No matter the result, we need everybody to walk out tonight, clear the deck. There's no time for anything but to get back to work tomorrow. We're back here in two nights."

Triple Threat in the Third Period

The decibels were mega-level when fan favorite and franchise cornerstone Matty Beniers redirected a shot from the right point by defenseman and housemate Will Borgen. It was Beniers’ ninth goal of the year and Borgen’s 21 assists of a career-high season.