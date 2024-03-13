Kraken Comeback Vanishes in OT

Three-goal third period builds a 4-2 lead before Vegas answers with a pair of goals, tying the game with 16 seconds left in regulation. Jack Eichel scores overtime winner for visitors

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

The Kraken have not been at their best coming back from second-intermission deficits this season. But that trend took an encouraging turn for the better here at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday night. Matty Beniers and Brandon Tanev scored to wipe out a Vegas lead in the first five-and-a-half minutes of the third period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s stretch-pass score, a third straight goal in the final stanza, proved to be an entirely necessary goal when Vegas center William Karlsson scored less than a minute after Bjorkstrand’s. 17th goal of the season to make it 4-3 Kraken.  Seattle looked to be riding out the final seven-and-a-half minutes to post the regulation win, but Jonathan Marchessault scored his second goal of the night and 37th of the year with 16.3 seconds remaining.

“A big part is we gave up the goal right after going up by two,” said SEA coach Dave Hakstol about the lead evaporating. There's a couple opportunities [on the third Vegas goal] to take care of a puck. One is actually in the offensive zone, just to get a little bit of grind time. The other opportunity is to take care of the puck, get out of the zone. That obviously changes the complexion of the last seven minutes.

“But we're still in a position to close that game out ... we needed one more little share underneath at the goal line or one more guy underneath on the triangle. They fling a puck to the net and make a good play to get that puck to the weak side [to an unchecked Marchessault].

Matty Beniers, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare & Coach Hakstol speak with the media following the 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

In overtime, Vegas completed its own comeback with a third straight goal, this one from Jack Eichel, his 20th on the season with three minutes gone in extra time. The Kraken finished the night nine standings points behind Vegas for the second wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference. Washington is in town Thursday and then West wild-card leader Nashville visits Saturday.

Hakstol said the sting of this overtime loss is not needed to motivate his squad that now has 18 games left to go on a run deserving of a wild-card bid: “We don't need fire. We don't need confidence. We've got that. Disappointed we didn't close the game out. I’ve said it all the way along. No matter the result, we need everybody to walk out tonight, clear the deck. There's no time for anything but to get back to work tomorrow. We're back here in two nights."

Triple Threat in the Third Period

The decibels were mega-level when fan favorite and franchise cornerstone Matty Beniers redirected a shot from the right point by defenseman and housemate Will Borgen. It was Beniers’ ninth goal of the year and Borgen’s 21 assists of a career-high season.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare appeared to score his fifth goal of the season in the sixth minute of the final frame, but by game-end, the goal was awarded to fellow fourth-liner Brandon, his sixth of the year.

Burakovsky, McCann Work New Chemistry

The Kraken opened the scoring in Tuesday’s showdown against Vegas with Andre Burakovsky’s third goal of the season stalled more than once to injury. The scoring play provided a glimpse at what the Kraken brain trust saw when signing the two-time Cup winner Burakovsky as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

After a scoreless first period with the home squad generating three times more scoring chances than Vegas, a newly revised forward line of center Jared McCann between Burakovsky and rookie Tye Kartye got to work building a lead. Burakovsky, who had missed on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle just seconds earlier, had moved to the right point. He took a pass from McCann, stationed behind the goal line in the left corner. Burakovsky skated a tight loop with Kartye tapping the puck but leaving the playmaking to his fellow winger.

Burakovsky patiently waited a beat, then sent a crisp pass to McCann. The Kraken leading scorer, continuing his stellar work in place of the traded Alex Wennberg, skated cross-ice then suddenly backhanded a drop pass to Burakovsky. Not surprised by the deft pass, even if this line was formed over the weekend, Burakovsky took the feed and wristed it hard past Vegas goalie Adin Hill to build a 1-0 lead.

Vegas Doubles Up

The Kraken lead didn’t last long. Though not officially a response goal (scored within two minutes of the previous goal), the visitors executed a strong reply to the Burakovsky score. With Seattle D-man Brian Dumoulin in the penalty box, Vegas star winger Jonathan Marchessault scored his 36th goal of the season on a deep-angle shot. 

With 5:01 left in the middle period, centers William Karlsson and the aforementioned McCann tied each other up in the faceoff circle left of the Kraken goal. McCann came down hard enough to break off Karlsson’s stick blade. The puck squirted sideways and one second later, Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev hacked at the puck, airmailing a shot that beat Philipp Grubauer on the glove side.

