Kraken Comeback Vanishes in OT

The Kraken have not been at their best coming back from second-intermission deficits this season. But that trend took an encouraging turn for the better here at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday night. Matty Beniers and Brandon Tanev scored to wipe out a Vegas lead in the first five-and-a-half minutes of the third period.
Oliver Bjorkstrand’s stretch-pass score, a third straight goal in the final stanza, proved to be an entirely necessary goal when Vegas center William Karlsson scored less than a minute after Bjorkstrand’s. 17th goal of the season to make it 4-3 Kraken. Seattle looked to be riding out the final seven-and-a-half minutes to post the regulation win, but Jonathan Marchessault scored his second goal of the night and 37th of the year with 16.3 seconds remaining.