Kraken Shoot, Shoot and Shoot Some More

Secure a second straight victory, this time over Utah HC, led by red-hot shooting of Jaden Schwartz

UTA at SEA | Recap

Nobody needed to draw Jaden Schwartz and company a roadmap for the “shoot first” approach expected when they took the ice for this pivotal Monday night home game to close out the 2024 calendar year.

After a comeback for the ages two nights prior, led by Schwartz firing whatever he could at and into the opposing net, the Kraken’s hottest shooter came out ripping again in this one and helped his team to a first intermission lead. And then, after the early Kraken shot barrage faltered in the middle frame, Schwartz would help secure a 5-2 victory over Utah H.C. by scoring off a Kappo Kaako breakaway pass seven minutes into the third period to put his team ahead for good.

Matty Beniers added some insurance a few minutes later, scoring from behind the goal line on a shot that deflected in off Utah netminder Karel Vejmelka. Jared McCann added an empty net goal in the final two minutes to secure the second consecutive Kraken victory.

The Beniers marker was the second time in as many games the Kraken have scored such a goal from a terrible angle behind the line, with Schwartz getting one in Vancouver on Saturday to launch a Pacific Heist comeback of historical proportions in which the Kraken tallied three times the final 4:45 of regulation before putting the Canucks away in overtime.

Given those results, the directive from head coach Dan Byslma ahead of this Climate Pledge Arena game was simple: Shoot, shoot and shoot some more whenever afforded the chance. The Kraken certainly heard him, racking up a 16-5 shots advantage and scoring goals 51 seconds apart by Yanni Gourde and Andre Burakovsky in the final two minutes to head to intermission with a 2-1 lead. But then, just as suddenly as they erupted, the shots slowed down in the second period when Utah held a 17-7 advantage and scored a tying goal by Alexander Kerfoot with 59 seconds to go that tied things up 2-2 headed to the third.

So, the Kraken very much needed Schwartz to score his third goal in two games to get this particular result headed back in their direction. They are a team still seeking what they want to be and looking for scoresheet validation when they do it.

That’s why the reward of Gourde’s tying first period marker, after all they’d done right to that point, seemed to invigorate them to where Burakovaky moments later redirected a Schwartz puck thrown to the net front for a go-ahead goal.

Those two strikes in rapid succession helped the Kraken overcome being scored on eight minutes in when Logan Cooley put just the second shot of the game in the net short-side off the glove of goaltender Philipp Grubauer. It also eased the emotional setback of a tying Schwartz goal being nullified when Utah challenged that his power play backhander had been preceded by a zone entry offside moments before.

A realist might have suggested that despite the favorable result in Vancouver, the opening 55 minutes of that Canucks game looked very much like a sixth consecutive Kraken loss salvaged only by a miracle finish unlikely to happen again in any of their lifetimes.

And so, given the nature of that reprieve, this game against a Utah squad relocated this summer from Arizona seemed very much a referendum on how seriously these Kraken should be taken from here. By the time the final horn sounded, they’d answered the question about being ready for business.

