During the course of any NHL team’s run at a Stanley Cup Playoffs bid, there are games that are must-win and others that are need-to-take-care-of-business wins. Wednesday was the latter with a rebuilding Chicago team missing a big piece of that re-do with rookie sensation Connor Bedard out for another five weeks with a welcome-to-the-league broken jaw. Seattle jumped out to a two-goal advantage seven minutes into the game, then notched two more scores by the second intermission for a 4-1 lead. The teams traded goals early third period to set up the eventual 6-2 victory. Joey Daccord faced 15 shots in a scoreless first period and finished with 34 saves.
That’s taking care of business when and as needed. St. Louis, fellow Western Conference wild-card pursuer who beat red-hot Vancouver Wednesday, is here Friday and then Columbus is on the business ledger Sunday. Seattle now has 20 wins on the season against 18 losses and nine points from overtime/shootout losses. It adds up to 49 points amid a bunched group of seven teams vying for two spots. There are plenty of take-care-of-biz wins required and probably some must-wins come March and April.