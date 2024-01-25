Taking Care of Business

“You look at it and go, maybe it's good luck,” said Dave Hakstol when asked about Tatar’s impressive production since joining the Kraken lineup. “He’s found some good chemistry with a couple of different lines. Or maybe there's something [more] to it. He's an intelligent player who finds a way to make the guys that he's playing with a little bit better. We've really liked his competitiveness on the puck, his poise in every situation. And the ability to mesh with a couple of different linemates [center Matty Beniers and fill-in center Jared McCann along with steady work with Jordan Eberle]. He's been really effective and obviously tonight he really helped, put this game away.”

Energizing First Period

During a road game at Columbus that marked a franchise-record ninth straight victory on Jan. 13, coach Dave Hakstol said he sensed a drop in energy even as his squad tied the game three straight times by mid-match and finally finished off the Blue Jackets with three straight third-period goals on the way to 7-4 win. But by the ensuing Monday afternoon in a game moved up into a Martin Luther King Day matinee, Hakstol, and his coaches knew an illness spreading among players was going to be a challenge (these insights revealed during a KJR radio interview with play-by-play man and the PNW’s most ardent Detroit Lions fan, Everett Fitzhugh). Even ironman Adam Larsson had to call it quits for the day after doing his best to skate and defend and generate his underrated contribution to scoring chances.

Along with injuries to notables such as Matty Beniers (still out, left Columbus game early) and Vince Dunn (back Wednesday, not illness-related), the Kraken’s wattage was never the bright 100 percent that Hakstol expects from his group of one-for-all veterans and rookies (hello, Joey Daccord, Tye Kartye, and Ryker Evans) more than holding their own against formidable opponents and more than few all-stars. The result of the energy drain was a four-game losing streak that didn’t help much in keeping close to the two wild-card spots available to Western Conference contenders who can’t clinch third place or better in their divisions.

Wednesday’s 6-2 win over Chicago might not be the long-term cure for securing a playoff spot, but it certainly represents a welcome tonic to reset the season. Hakstol said Tuesday’s practice was the first time in two weeks that “everyone felt good” about their energy and stamina levels. It showed with first-period goals from Jared McCann (his team-leading 19th) and Jaden Schwartz (who nearly scored 13 seconds earlier on the same shift with a two-way game that looks as good as any point in his Kraken career).