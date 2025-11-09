Dramatic Night and Win in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – After the Kraken climbed back into the game from two goals down, the Kraken were down 3-2 in the waning seconds here in the Midwest Saturday night. But Matty Beniers zipped a cross-ice pass to Chandler Stephenson for a tying goal with 0.5 seconds remaining in regulation. Bedlam for the Kraken players on ice and on the bench. Or at least until the NHL Toronto Situation Room instigated a review of the play. But the goal held, and then Shane Wright banked an overtime winner for a big win for Seattle and especially goalie Philipp Grubauer. The Kraken are now 7-3-4 with Dallas on the docket for Sunday night and a possible road trip sweep.

Young defenseman Ryker Evans returned to the lineup Saturday, his first game back after six weeks of downtime from a training camp upper-body injury. He was activated just after warmups and just in time. He scored on his first official shot on goal of the season with assists from fourth-liners Eeli Tolvanen and Tye Kartye. The mid-second period score broke a four-period shutout streak for Blues goalie Joel Hofer. Evans, a member of the Kraken’s original 2021 draft class, was paired with Jamie Oleksiak, replacing Josh Mahura, who has enjoyed a stellar start to the season.

The Kraken coaching staff has liked Evans’ work in practices over the last week, while similarly talking positively about Mahura’s competence and strong performances in the first 13 games. Plus, it’s hard to argue against Evans’ offensive skill set as the Kraken have scuffled for goals this past week.

Some fans might wonder why the aforementioned Tolvanen was slotted on the fourth line with Kartye and NHL-tested veteran Ben Meyers. The short answer is that coach Lane Lambert was looking for any and all tweaks to spark some goal after Wednesday’s drubbing at the hands and skates of San Jose. Interestingly, Lambert kept his power play units together (even after going zero-for-six against the Sharks). When Kartye drew a tripping penalty later in the middle of the period, Tolvanen connected on a rebound off a hard Vince Dunn shot that Hofer stopped but couldn’t control. Tolvanen with located in his favored right faceoff circle location for one-timer off passes. He didn’t miss the net and looked pumped after scoring the first goal of the year himself. Getting off the schneid felt good, no doubt. So did the entire bench for both “Tolvi” and evening the game by the second intermission.

The second period tilted the Kraken’s direction. They finished with 15 shots on goal while holding St. Louis to five SOG, with much of the period the scoreboard showing just one shot. Grubauer wasn’t super busy but was sharp when needed, including getting in front of two high-danger chances per Natural Stat Trick.

Slow Start, Grubauer Then Revs Up

This weekend did not start anywhere near ideal for the Kraken. Saturday morning, the team announced that starting goaltender Joey Daccord did not make the Central Division road trip, staying back to get further evaluated for an upper-body injury. The news clearly offered an opportunity to Seattle’s other two goaltenders, with Philipp Grubauer getting the start in goal on this stop in St. Louis.

A bit more than five minutes into the opening period, Seattle forward Ryan Winterton snared a loose puck in the left corner of the defensive zone, quickly deciding to send a cross-ice pass to Ben Meyers inside the right point of the Blues' end. But Blues winger Dylan Holloway intercepted the puck and flung it past Grubauer for a 1-0 St. Louis lead.

A couple of shifts later, Grubauer made a point-blank, Grade-A save on Blues center Robert Thomas and collected a couple more before the Kraken took a penalty for too many men on ice. That mid-period slip-up led to an STL power play score just 28 seconds later. From there, Grubauer made some quality saves, the best on a high-danger wide, wide-open shot from veteran center Nick Bjugstad.

Grubauer, Murray Both Team First

With the news about Joey Daccord staying back in Seattle to get an upper-body injury further evaluated, the weekend’s pair of games will take full advantage of the decision to carry three goaltenders on the roster. Saturday’s starter, Philipp Grubauer, and free agent signee Matt Murray have both traveled with the team, getting in as much work with goalie coach Colin Zulianello as possible to stay sharp and ready. Each has been afforded one start over the first 13 games. Grubauer started Oct. 16 (three weeks ago) and Murray got the starting nod Oct. 21 (two-and-a-half weeks). Goalie Colin Zulianello has worked extensively to keep both veterans sharp. Lambert has praised Zulianello’s diligence and creativity to keep Grubauer and Murray in rhythm and said the same Saturday about his players between the goal posts.

“It's not easy for them,” said Lambert after morning skate in St. Louis. “They're not playing a lot. They're working and showing their work ethic. There's been no complaining whatsoever. They've done very, very well as a tandem [backing up Daccord]. It's an unusual situation. They've handled it both like professionals. Now they'll get a chance to play, and we're looking for them to play well.”