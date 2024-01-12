A Winning Campaign

WASHINGTON D.C.- Take Capital One Arena off the list of places where the Kraken haven’t won a game. Seattle came into the nation’s capital and beat Washington 4-1 to extend their win streak to eight games (tying a franchise record) and their point streak to twelve games.

The team’s depth came through again as four different players scored and nine made it to the scoresheet. The group found a way to create shooting lanes against a Capitals team that blocked eight of 21 attempts in the opening frame and doubled down defensively to limit chances for the home team.

Let’s dig in.

He McCann Play Anywhere

Dave Hakstol had cautioned that as the roster returned to fuller health it may take some time to find the best line combinations among his forwards and to expect changes. Going into this game, the coaching staff chose to flip Tye Kartye and Jared McCann with the veteran playing center and the rookie on the wing. That paid off.

“I’m going to try to stay in the middle,” McCann joked in the morning, and that’s exactly what he did to help create the first goal of the game. Adam Larsson got the puck moving north with another one of his solid exit passes – this time to McCann. As a scoring threat with speed, McCann moved through the neutral zone and as he crossed into the attack zone, passed the puck to Kartye on the left flank.

But McCann wasn’t done. He stayed on his route and ever so briefly but effectively held John Carlson’s stick for a split second delaying his ability to defend Kartye who beat Darcy Kuemper from just above the left circle with the Kraken’s second shot of the game.