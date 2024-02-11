 No (Brotherly) Love Lost in Philadelphia 

PHILADELPHIA - After eight days away from the ice, and ten days between games, the Kraken were able to recover from a rusty start where passes seemed just an inch off, and Philadelphia’s high-pressure style of game stunted Seattle’s transition game. But ultimately, even as the visitors became more effective moving through the neutral zone and continued to match the pace of play, it was special teams play that had the biggest impact on the outcome of this game which ended in a 3-2 Kraken loss.

The Flyers scored two of their goals during a penalty: one was on the power play (in the first of four opportunities) and the second came when they were short-handed. On the other side of the sheet, the Kraken couldn’t convert on any of their three power plays in the game.

How did it all go down? Let’s dig in.

No Laughton Matter

Scott Laughton was a thorn in the Kraken’s side to start this game. In the first 20 minutes of play, he had four shot attempts, three of which were on target. One of those shots was on a breakaway created by the Flyers’ forward came after he took the puck from Seattle, and while Daccord made the save, Alex Wennberg responded defensively and was called for the cross-check. That led to a Philly power play where another of Laughton’s shots went in the net after some pretty puck movement. It was Philadelphia’s first power-play goal in five games.

Team Effort

The Flyers held onto their one-goal lead for over 12 minutes, but a return to the line of Matty Beniers centering Tomas Tatar and Jordan Eberle paid off with support from the Kraken’s top defensive pair. After Seattle entered the Flyers’ zone, Beniers moved the puck low to high to Adam Larsson who flipped play to the left side of the ice where Vince Dunn was waiting to receive the pass. Tatar benefitted from the space all the passing opened up and set up in the high slot where he got the puck from Dunn and sent a shot that banked into the net off Beniers to tie the game 1-1.