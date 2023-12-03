Stymied by Senators

KANATA, ONT - The Kraken came into Ottawa hoping to keep their point streak against the Senators alive – having earned at least one point in all three games these two teams have played. But, while Seattle was strong on the penalty kill, and had some big saves in net from Joey Daccord, two broken plays resulted in quick strike goals for the Senators that would hold through to the final buzzer.

The Kraken weren’t shut down defensively – outshooting the opponent in the final forty minutes 28-14 – but they weren’t getting net-front as much as their opponent nor getting as many second or third opportunities and Anton Forsberg stopped them when they did. This was the second time the Kraken have been shutout this season.

Chaotic Counters

Both of Ottawa’s goals came in ways you can’t script. In the first period, Matty Beniers was beginning the breakout, but was tripped up near the net front, Mathieu Joseph jumped on the loose puck and was able to beat Daccord unchallenged. In the second period, after a save, Vladimir Tarasenko jumped on a loose puck behind the net and quickly passed to Tim Stutzle from behind the goal line and across the slot to Drake Batherson resulting in the second goal of the game.

Pushes each Period

The Kraken were creating offense. In the first period, they set up in the offensive zone for 1:18 and generated six shot attempts, two on target with two changes in possession going their way. They also found a way to tilt the ice more and more each period. After giving the Senators the advantage in the opening frame, Seattle had the edge in 5-on-5 play over Ottawa with 33 shot attempts to the home team’s 16. They just couldn’t find a way to beat Forsberg.

“When you're creating obviously that's a positive,” Jordan Eberle said. “Obviously we'd like to get some more inside and try to find some pucks around there. . . .At the same time you get paid to score and while guys we got to find some offense."