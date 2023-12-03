Stymied by Senators

Kraken generate chances but fall behind early and can’t find scoring touch; shut out 2-0 in Ottawa

FinalBuzzer_Away_16x9
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL

KANATA, ONT - The Kraken came into Ottawa hoping to keep their point streak against the Senators alive – having earned at least one point in all three games these two teams have played. But, while Seattle was strong on the penalty kill, and had some big saves in net from Joey Daccord, two broken plays resulted in quick strike goals for the Senators that would hold through to the final buzzer.

The Kraken weren’t shut down defensively – outshooting the opponent in the final forty minutes 28-14 – but they weren’t getting net-front as much as their opponent nor getting as many second or third opportunities and Anton Forsberg stopped them when they did. This was the second time the Kraken have been shutout this season.

Chaotic Counters

Both of Ottawa’s goals came in ways you can’t script. In the first period, Matty Beniers was beginning the breakout, but was tripped up near the net front, Mathieu Joseph jumped on the loose puck and was able to beat Daccord unchallenged. In the second period, after a save, Vladimir Tarasenko jumped on a loose puck behind the net and quickly passed to Tim Stutzle from behind the goal line and across the slot to Drake Batherson resulting in the second goal of the game.

Pushes each Period

The Kraken were creating offense. In the first period, they set up in the offensive zone for 1:18 and generated six shot attempts, two on target with two changes in possession going their way. They also found a way to tilt the ice more and more each period. After giving the Senators the advantage in the opening frame, Seattle had the edge in 5-on-5 play over Ottawa with 33 shot attempts to the home team’s 16. They just couldn’t find a way to beat Forsberg.

“When you're creating obviously that's a positive,” Jordan Eberle said. “Obviously we'd like to get some more inside and try to find some pucks around there. . . .At the same time you get paid to score and while guys we got to find some offense."

Postgame Sound: Despite a great effort by goaltender Joey Daccord and strong pushes by the Kraken skaters in each period, the Kraken fall to the Ottawa Senators by a score of 2-0.

The Kraken also tightened up in transition. After giving up four scoring chances against off turnovers in the opening frame while getting just one, Vince Dunn told ROOT Sports’ Piper Shaw that Seattle needed to be better in terms of puck possession in the neutral zone. After that, the two teams were at evens in turnover chances in period two, and Seattle created seven scoring chances off the rush in the game.

Joey’s Stomping Grounds

Daccord joined the Kraken as a pick in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators and for the first time in his career, faced the only other NHL team for which he played. He had big saves in this one including stops on Ottawa’s three power plays on the likes of Jakob Chychrun and a denial of a Stutzle breakaway late in period two.

“(Daccord) played a pretty solid hockey game,” Hakstol said. “There were periods of the hockey game that he didn't have a lot of action and there were a couple of flurries that he did a nice job on."

“The second goal against is unfortunate. That's a play that he's going to learn from and, in that case, (about) just purely being more decisive on a tough puck.”

Turbo-Charged

Brandon Tanev returned to the Kraken lineup after missing the last two games and was reunited with Alex Wennberg and new partner Marian Studenic on a forward line. Away from five-on-five play, Tanev was back as a big part of the Kraken’s penalty kill. Against a team that draws the most penalties in the league, Seattle took three penalties total. In defending each infraction, number 13 was out there using his speed and intensity to play the most time of any Kraken forward (3:30) and kept the Senators’ power play off the board. In fact, the Kraken penalty kill got three shots off while playing a skater down.

Schultz Hits 700

Veteran defender Justin Schultz played in the 700th game of his NHL career Saturday. Now in the thirteenth year of his career, the Kelowna, BC native joined the Kraken last season and has been an important fixture as a quarterback on the power play. In 5-on-5 play, regardless of who he has played with, his pairing has routinely ranked as the most effective in suppressing opponents’ offense. In last year’s playoff run, it was Schultz (a two-time Stanley Cup winner) who tied with Jaden Schwartz for third-most points on the team (3-7-10). Through 25 games this season, he’s earned a 2-7-9 stat line.

By The Numbers

Check out our Post Game Instant Analysis HERE

