Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Ottawa

Kraken can’t generate enough dangerous chances against solid goaltending, fall 2-0 to Senators

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

Let’s look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • On the game as a whole, in 5-on-5 play, the Kraken generated more shot attempts than Ottawa (58.26%) but slightly less shot quality (48.21%). They won the volume edge in each of the three periods, but only bested the Senators quality-wise in period three (69.5%).
  • According to Natural Stat Trick, in 5-on-5 play, Seattle shot eight pucks from high-danger areas and the Senators shot 12.
  • Jared McCann generated the most individual shot quality of any skater in the game with .96 expected goals. He also had the most shots from the slot of any player with five, and he tied Tim Stutzle for most rush chances with three.
  • Shot attempt leaders for the Kraken: McCann (14), Oliver Bjorkstrand (11), Vince Dunn (8).
  • Matty Beniers remained effective in transition leading all skaters in controlled entries (7) and tying with Alex Wennberg (And Stutzle and Claude Giroux) on controlled exits (11).
  • The Beniers line and the Yanni Gourde line were the two from Seattle to win the shot quality battle when they were on the ice.
  • Both goaltenders in this game prevented more goals than they should have. Sportlogiq estimates that the Kraken should have had 3.04 goals to Ottawa’s 3.89, earning both Daccord and Anton Forsberg quality starts. It was the fourth quality start for each goaltender this season.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):

1280x720 template

News Feed

final buzzer seattle kraken at ottawa senators december 2

Stymied by Senators
3 game essentials seattle kraken at ottawa senators dec 2

Kraken (8-10-6) at Senators (8-10-0)  | 4:00 p.m.
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at toronto maple leafs november 30

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Toronto
final buzzer seattle kraken at toronto maple leafs november 30

Leafing with a Point   
3 game essentials seattle kraken at toronto maple leafs november 30

Kraken (8-10-5) at Maple Leafs (11-6-3)  | 4:00 p.m.
final buzzer seattle kraken at chicago blackhawks november 28

Almost a Comeback in Chicago
3 game essentials seattle kraken at chicago blackhawks november 28

Kraken (8-9-5) at Blackhawks (6-13-0)  | 5:30 p.m.
the depth of the sea seattle kraken jagger firkus

Firkus Learns from NHL and AHL
postgame instant analysis vancouver canucks vs seattle kraken november 24

Postgame Instant Analysis: Vancouver vs. Seattle
final buzzer vancouver canucks vs seattle kraken nov 24

Third Period No Charm for Kraken
3 game essentials vancouver canucks at seattle kraken november 24

Canucks (13-6-1) at Kraken (8-8-5) | 7 p.m.
postgame instant analysis san jose sharks vs seattle kraken november 22

Postgame Instant Analysis: San Jose vs. Seattle
final buzzer san jose sharks vs seattle kraken nov 22

Kraken Feast on Seven-Goal Meal 
3 game essentials san jose at seattle kraken november 22

Sharks (3-14-1) at Kraken (7-8-5) | 7 p.m.
seattle kraken winter classic jersey unveiled

Winter Classic Jerseys Unveiled! 
pierre-edouard-bellemare-kraken-leadership

Answering the Belle
postgame instant analysis calgary flames vs seattle kraken november 20

Postgame Instant Analysis: Calgary vs. Seattle
final buzzer calgary flames vs seattle kraken nov 20

Calgary Pushes Past Kraken in OT