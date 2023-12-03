Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Ottawa

Let’s look at the game “by the numbers.”

On the game as a whole, in 5-on-5 play, the Kraken generated more shot attempts than Ottawa (58.26%) but slightly less shot quality (48.21%). They won the volume edge in each of the three periods, but only bested the Senators quality-wise in period three (69.5%).

According to Natural Stat Trick, in 5-on-5 play, Seattle shot eight pucks from high-danger areas and the Senators shot 12.

Jared McCann generated the most individual shot quality of any skater in the game with .96 expected goals. He also had the most shots from the slot of any player with five, and he tied Tim Stutzle for most rush chances with three.

Shot attempt leaders for the Kraken: McCann (14), Oliver Bjorkstrand (11), Vince Dunn (8).

Matty Beniers remained effective in transition leading all skaters in controlled entries (7) and tying with Alex Wennberg (And Stutzle and Claude Giroux) on controlled exits (11).

The Beniers line and the Yanni Gourde line were the two from Seattle to win the shot quality battle when they were on the ice.

Both goaltenders in this game prevented more goals than they should have. Sportlogiq estimates that the Kraken should have had 3.04 goals to Ottawa’s 3.89, earning both Daccord and Anton Forsberg quality starts. It was the fourth quality start for each goaltender this season.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):