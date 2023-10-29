Florida Rallies to ‘Bounce’ Kraken

News Feed

3 game essentials seattle kraken at florida panthers

Kraken (2-4-2) at Panthers (3-3-0) | 3:00 p.m.
depth of the sea seattle kraken prospect and former second round pick carson rehkopf off to a hot start in 2023-24 ohl season

Rehkopf Revs Up His Production
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at carolina hurricanes october 26

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Carolina
final buzzer seattle kraken at carolina hurricanes october 26

Overtime All Over Again
3 game essentials seattle kraken at carolina hurricanes october 26

3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-4-1) at Hurricanes (3-4-0) | 4:00 p.m.
seattle kraken artist designed specialty jerseys for theme and celebration nights

Kraken Specialty Jerseys Return
post game instant analysis seattle kraken at detroit red wings october 24

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Detroit
final buzzer seattle kraken at detroit red wings october 24

Down But Far From Out in Detroit
3 game essentials seattle kraken at detroit red wings october 24

3 Game Essentials | Kraken (1-4-1) at Red Wings (5-1-0) | 5:15 p.m.
postgame instant analysis new york rangers at seattle kraken

Postgame Instant Analysis: Rangers vs. Kraken
final buzzer new york rangers at seattle kraken

Kraken Fall in Homestand Finale
3 game essentials rangers at kraken

3 Game Essentials | Rangers (2-2-0) at Kraken (1-3-1) | 7 p.m.
postgame instant analysis carolina hurricanes vs seattle kraken

Postgame Instant Analysis: Carolina vs. Seattle
final buzzer carolina hurricanes at seattle kraken

More Than Double the Fun in First Home ‘W’
3 game essentials carolina hurricanes at seattle kraken october 19

3 Game Essentials | Hurricanes (3-1-0) at Kraken (0-3-1)| 7 p.m.
final buzzer colorado avalanche at seattle kraken october 17

Final Buzzer: Kraken on ‘Short’ End in Home Opener
post game instant analysis colorado avalanche at seattle kraken

Postgame Instant Analysis: Colorado vs. Seattle
3 Game Essentials | Colorado (2-0-0) at Kraken (0-2-1)| 7 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Colorado (2-0-0) at Kraken (0-2-1) | 7 p.m.

Florida Rallies to ‘Bounce’ Kraken

Kraken jump out to two-goal lead but can’t keep it, surrendering the next three goals, losing the chance to earn five standings points to date on road trip. Winning goal is a head-shaker

FinalBuzzer_Away_16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

In the third game of this arduous road trip, the Kraken jumped out to another two-goal lead before host Florida, the 2023 Eastern Conference champions, equalized in a matter of 11 seconds. From there, the Kraken stayed the course and continued aggressive play in the offensive end.

Seattle doubled up the shots on goal in the first 12 minutes of the third period but Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky sealed off any go-ahead goal. Counterpart Joey Daccord, getting his third straight start and fourth in five games, made the vital saves when needed during the Kraken push.

Later third period, Daccord found out the hard way that Florida’s rink boards have some weird and dastardly bounces in them. When Florida dumped the puck into the Kraken end from neutral ice. Daccord, an active goalie who handles the puck more than most at his position, came out to play the puck but the rubber disc stayed on the boards. Daccord was caught behind the net when the puck bounced off the Zamboni door and made for an easy goal for Panthers forward Nick Cousins.

It ended the scoring for the night and marred what had been a productive road trip for Seattle. Daccord made 35 saves on the night, including some point-blank shots after giving up the third goal. The Kraken threatened late with an extra attacker, nearly equalizing in a tangled-body scrum with six seconds remaining and even one more attempt after that.

Gourde Line Cashes In

The Yanni Gourde line was overdue and the forward trio turned in their chits to score the first two goals for Seattle. Jared McCann notched his fourth goal of the season thanks to a slick play and pass by Gourde to score the only goal of the opening period. McCann and Gourde have long paired on the penalty-kill and it shows in their play as wing and center.

On the first-period goal, defenseman Will Borgen sent a stretch pass to the neutral zone that Gourde deftly redirected to McCann, who turned on his formidable speed to outrace Florida defenseman Uvis Balinskis to the puck. McCann charged the net, deked and close-in bladed his shot past Panthers 2023 playoffs star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

SEA@FLA: McCann scores goal against Panthers

Linemate Eeli Tolvanen got off the goal schneid in the second period to give the Kraken what was a fleeting two-goal lead. Borgen again started the play and earned a second assist, then Jaden Schwartz, still on the ice from his shift on the Alex Wennberg line, pulled the veteran move of putting a long-range shot on net. Tolvanen tipped it about two feet in the air and Bobrovsky had no chance.

It marks Tolvanen’s first goal of the season but the 2022 waiver-claim winger has been superb as a defensive forward, facing down lots of opponents’ top lines and pacing top-five in hits and blocked shots in the company of mostly defensemen like Adam Larsson, Jamie Olekisiak and the aforementioned Borgen. By the end of Saturday’s contest, Tolvanen was pushing Larsson for the team lead in hits.

SEA@FLA: Tolvanen scores goal against Panthers