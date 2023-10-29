Florida Rallies to ‘Bounce’ Kraken

In the third game of this arduous road trip, the Kraken jumped out to another two-goal lead before host Florida, the 2023 Eastern Conference champions, equalized in a matter of 11 seconds. From there, the Kraken stayed the course and continued aggressive play in the offensive end.

Seattle doubled up the shots on goal in the first 12 minutes of the third period but Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky sealed off any go-ahead goal. Counterpart Joey Daccord, getting his third straight start and fourth in five games, made the vital saves when needed during the Kraken push.

Later third period, Daccord found out the hard way that Florida’s rink boards have some weird and dastardly bounces in them. When Florida dumped the puck into the Kraken end from neutral ice. Daccord, an active goalie who handles the puck more than most at his position, came out to play the puck but the rubber disc stayed on the boards. Daccord was caught behind the net when the puck bounced off the Zamboni door and made for an easy goal for Panthers forward Nick Cousins.

It ended the scoring for the night and marred what had been a productive road trip for Seattle. Daccord made 35 saves on the night, including some point-blank shots after giving up the third goal. The Kraken threatened late with an extra attacker, nearly equalizing in a tangled-body scrum with six seconds remaining and even one more attempt after that.

Gourde Line Cashes In

The Yanni Gourde line was overdue and the forward trio turned in their chits to score the first two goals for Seattle. Jared McCann notched his fourth goal of the season thanks to a slick play and pass by Gourde to score the only goal of the opening period. McCann and Gourde have long paired on the penalty-kill and it shows in their play as wing and center.

On the first-period goal, defenseman Will Borgen sent a stretch pass to the neutral zone that Gourde deftly redirected to McCann, who turned on his formidable speed to outrace Florida defenseman Uvis Balinskis to the puck. McCann charged the net, deked and close-in bladed his shot past Panthers 2023 playoffs star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.