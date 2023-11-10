Feelin’ 22

News Feed

For the second straight time in Denver, Oliver Bjorkstrand scores twice to give Kraken a 4-3 win over the Avalanche

By Alison Lukan
DENVER, CO - You can’t say that Kraken trips to Ball Arena are uneventful. Tye Kartye made his NHL debut and scored his first NHL post-season goal here. The team won the first playoff round in franchise history here, off two Oliver Bjorkstrand goals, and tonight, the Maestro did it again in an entertaining and physical match.

Seattle welcomed back Shane Wright to the lineup along with 2021 draft selection, Ryan Winterton, who made his NHL debut. The two formed a line with Devin Shore and performed well. Winterton generated the Kraken’s first shot on goal of the game and later launched Shore on a mini-breakaway. Wright saw power play time and drew the first penalty of the game. The trio had a key shift that held possession for almost a minute and led to Seattle’s first goal from Jaden Schwartz.

The Kraken added to their lead in the second period when Larsson aided the breakout with a pass to Oliver Bjorkstrand in the neutral zone. As the forward carried the puck into the zone, he got tripped up, but Jamie Oleksiak in support gained possession and moved into the zone before he sent a cross-slot pass back to Bjorkstrand who finished from the center-right hashmarks for his fifth goal of the season and third in the last four games.

SEA@COL: Bjorkstrand scores goal against Avalanche

Colorado would respond to every push Seattle had but ultimately with 31.6 seconds to play, the maestro came up huge again working behind the net before feeding Eeli Tolvanen net front. As the Avalanche gathered defensively around Tolvanen, Bjorkstrand shifted to the other side of the net, gathered Tolvanen’s rebound, and scored the game-winner.

SEA@COL: Bjorkstrand scores goal against Avalanche

Eight is Great

After the space was created by the fourth line early, Matty Beniers’ line went on the attack. Kartye gained possession on the entry and bumped the puck back along the boards to a trailing Jaden Schwartz. Ivan Prosvetov couldn’t get a clean look at the Seattle forward due to a net-front screen by Alex Wennberg and number 17 made the most of an open shooting lane tucking the puck into the top left corner of the net for the opening goal of the game. That extends Schwartz’s point streak to eight games (5-5-10).

SEA@COL: Schwartz scores goal against Avalanche

Feeling Rushed

Colorado is the best team in the league in creating chances off the rush averaging 8.5 per game. Against the Kraken, they generated eight, but after four quality rushes early on, Seattle’s defense adjusted to settling them down including a play by Jamie Oleksiak and Will Borgen on Nathan MacKinnon.

The Avalanche’s first goal, however, was a response goal and came on a mini-rush chance when Bowen Byram received a cross-slot pass from a streaking MacKinnon, but otherwise, Seattle kept Colorado’s speed quiet.

The Matty Touch

After Colorado was called for too many men, the Kraken went to their second power play of the game. Matty Beniers gathered a loose puck and sent it to Vince Dunn at the top of the key. The defender had a looping Beniers to push the puck right back to and last year’s NHL rookie of the year pushed down into the zone and sent the third puck of the night past Prosvetov for his first goal of the season.

SEA@COL: Beniers scores goal against Avalanche

By The Numbers

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):

