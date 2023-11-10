Feelin’ 22

DENVER, CO - You can’t say that Kraken trips to Ball Arena are uneventful. Tye Kartye made his NHL debut and scored his first NHL post-season goal here. The team won the first playoff round in franchise history here, off two Oliver Bjorkstrand goals, and tonight, the Maestro did it again in an entertaining and physical match.

Seattle welcomed back Shane Wright to the lineup along with 2021 draft selection, Ryan Winterton, who made his NHL debut. The two formed a line with Devin Shore and performed well. Winterton generated the Kraken’s first shot on goal of the game and later launched Shore on a mini-breakaway. Wright saw power play time and drew the first penalty of the game. The trio had a key shift that held possession for almost a minute and led to Seattle’s first goal from Jaden Schwartz.

The Kraken added to their lead in the second period when Larsson aided the breakout with a pass to Oliver Bjorkstrand in the neutral zone. As the forward carried the puck into the zone, he got tripped up, but Jamie Oleksiak in support gained possession and moved into the zone before he sent a cross-slot pass back to Bjorkstrand who finished from the center-right hashmarks for his fifth goal of the season and third in the last four games.