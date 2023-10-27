News Feed

postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at carolina hurricanes october 26

Seattle at Carolina
3 game essentials seattle kraken at carolina hurricanes october 26

3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-4-1) at Hurricanes (3-4-0) | 4:00 p.m.
seattle kraken artist designed specialty jerseys for theme and celebration nights

Kraken Specialty Jerseys Return
post game instant analysis seattle kraken at detroit red wings october 24

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Detroit
final buzzer seattle kraken at detroit red wings october 24

Down But Far From Out in Detroit
3 game essentials seattle kraken at detroit red wings october 24

3 Game Essentials | Kraken (1-4-1) at Red Wings (5-1-0) | 5:15 p.m.
postgame instant analysis new york rangers at seattle kraken

Postgame Instant Analysis: Rangers vs. Kraken
final buzzer new york rangers at seattle kraken

Kraken Fall in Homestand Finale
3 game essentials rangers at kraken

3 Game Essentials | Rangers (2-2-0) at Kraken (1-3-1) | 7 p.m.
postgame instant analysis carolina hurricanes vs seattle kraken

Postgame Instant Analysis: Carolina vs. Seattle
final buzzer carolina hurricanes at seattle kraken

More Than Double the Fun in First Home ‘W’
3 game essentials carolina hurricanes at seattle kraken october 19

3 Game Essentials | Hurricanes (3-1-0) at Kraken (0-3-1)| 7 p.m.
final buzzer colorado avalanche at seattle kraken october 17

Final Buzzer: Kraken on ‘Short’ End in Home Opener
post game instant analysis colorado avalanche at seattle kraken

Postgame Instant Analysis: Colorado vs. Seattle
3 Game Essentials | Colorado (2-0-0) at Kraken (0-2-1)| 7 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Colorado (2-0-0) at Kraken (0-2-1) | 7 p.m.
New Year, New Fish

New Year, New Fish
Oh, Brothers: Kraken Family Bonds Stronger, Tighter

Oh, Brothers: Kraken Family Bonds Stronger, Tighter
Month to Celebrate: Iceplex, Kraken Fete Hispanic Heritage

Month to Celebrate: Iceplex, Kraken Fete Hispanic Heritage

Overtime All Over Again

For second time on road trip, Kraken go to extra five-minute period. This time, Carolina scores with less than 10 seconds left. Seattle settles for three of four standings points in season series

FinalBuzzer_Away_16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

On a night when Carolina sought revenge for a 7-4 loss in Seattle last Thursday, Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord and teammates took the elite Eastern Conference squad to overtime, losing a one-goal lead in the third period but only bending instead of breaking. Both teams earned a standings point by going to overtime.

Daccord finished the night with a franchise-record 42 saves and was credited with a quality start per analytics numbers. Carolina fired off 70 shot attempts total, so it was a busy night for Kraken shot blockers too, especially Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen.

After Seattle earned two points in a dramatic overtime win Tuesday in Detroit with less than five seconds remaining, the score flipped just as suddenly in Raleigh when the home squad’s Martin Necas scored with less than 10 seconds left in extra time. Necas, who scored the Hurricane’s first goal too, was drafted by then-GM Ron Francis No. 12 overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. Necas also set up the tying goal in the third period of this road nail-biter.

Postgame Sound: Joey Daccord & Coach Hakstol look at the positives from Seattle's 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina. Plus, Coach Hakstol compliments Joey Daccord's 42-save effort.

Daccord Gets Second Straight Start, Delivers

The Kraken had earned five standings points going into Thursday’s inter-conference tilt and Joey Daccord was in net for all three games. Though Philipp Grubauer has three quality starts of his own, Dave Hakstol and goalie coach Steve Briere tabbed Daccord to keep this road trip humming.

Daccord stopped 30 of 31 shots on goal through the first 40 minutes, the only blemish a late-first period Carolina score that was prompted by SEA defenseman Brian Dumoulin losing his footing behind the goal line attempting to retrieve a puck that Daccord had banked off the end board. Carolina’s Martin Necas subsequently scored off a scrambled play.

Per Natural Stat Trick, Daccord faced nine Grade-A scoring chances in the first two periods (eight in the first 20 minutes), including a breakaway stop on Seth Jarvis. Daccord stymied Jarvis all night, saving all four shots on goal from the former Western Hockey League Portland Winterhawks star.

Another big stop was Carolina star Sebastian Aho attempting a breakaway during a second-period power play. Daccord poke-checked the puck away from an on-rushing Aho, who had beaten Kraken D-man Vince Dunn (late in his shift).

Daccord succeeded all night in not giving up rebound chances and was getting plenty of attaboy stick taps on his leg pads from the likes of stalwart D-men Jamie Oleksiak and Adam Larsson. Daccord finished with a franchise-record 42 saves.

Carolina is a shot-volume team and peppered Daccord with 13 more shots on goal in the third period. The Hurricanes finally broke through to tie matters at 2-2 with under five minutes remaining when Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his fourth goal of the season on a gorgeous feed from the aforementioned Necas. Jordan Eberle had lost the puck in the offensive zone with linemates Tye Kartye and Matty Beniers even deeper in the Carolina end.

The resulting rush featured four Hurricanes bearing down on Daccord and two defensemen. Coach Dave Hakstol referred to it calmly as one of the few mistakes of the night.

“Our eyes got a little bit too big there, trying to do a little too much offensively,” said Hakstol. “We ended up with four guys probably below the tops of the circles and that's a tough play to track [back to the defensive zone].”

Bjorkstrand Opens the Scoring, Stays Hot

When Kraken GM Ron Francis acquired Oliver Bjorkstrand in a trade in the summer of 2022, he praised the Danish forward’s “creativity and hockey sense” while looking for Bjorkstrand to build off a career-best offensive season posted during his last year with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

As it turned out, Bjorkstrand’s production during the first half of 2022-23 was slowed by an off-season surgery. But Bjorkstrand scored 16 of his 20 goals on the season after the All-Star break, adding four more in the playoffs (including both goals in the Game 7 win against Colorado). By March, Francis paused one day outside his office to confer on how much he admired Bjorkstrand as a “really good hockey player.”

The slow-start thing? It’s looking rear-view mirror for Bjorkstrand, who scored the Kraken’s first goal Thursday and assisted on the second score to set up AHL call-up and NHL-tested veteran Devin Shore, all in the first 20 minutes. He now has six points (two goals, four assists) in the last four games and seven points on the season.

On the first goal, Bjorkstrand took a feed from Jaden Schwartz (his first assist of the year to go with his team-leading four goals). Bjorkstrand then worked one-on-one against veteran mountain-man, er, defenseman Brent Burns, first a deke, followed by putting on the brakes and quick-releasing a shot before Burns could reverse his own footwork. Michael Jordan, a Carolina guy, would have recognized the move and appreciated Bjorkstrand’s work.

SEA@CAR: Bjorkstrand scores goal against Hurricanes

From ‘Pen’ to Pinnacle: Shore Scores First as Kraken

Tuesday night in Detroit, making his first appearance for Seattle after playing previously for four NHL franchises, Devin Shore was suddenly slumped in the visitors penalty box. The home-squad Red Wings had just tied the game on a power play afforded by Shore’s four-minute minor for high-sticking Detroit’s Christian Fischer and drawing blood.

Bad enough, but Shore’s head was bowed because the tying goal from Detroit captain Dylan Larkin was within the first two minutes of Shore’s time in the box, thereby qualifying the Red Wings a second two-minute term to attempt a go-ahead goal. Shore’s teammates killed off those two lonnnnnng minutes, and, when Shore left the box, he joined the rush and nearly made a play.

Fast-forward to Thursday in Carolina. Oliver Bjorkstrand, who scored the first goal of the night in Raleigh, lofted a mid-air pass that Shore dug in and skated toward. Next, Shore batted down the puck, settled it at his feet, and faked on his left-shooting side before tucking a short backhander between the legs of Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen, returning to the CAR lineup after missing 10 days due to injury.

SEA@CAR: Shore scores goal against Hurricanes

“Ollie did a good job of waiting with the puck to get it behind [Burns],” said Shore, talking to ROOT Sports’ Piper Shaw during the second intermission. “I just wanted to get my stick on it.”

Nice upgrade in Shore’s emotions and stat sheet.