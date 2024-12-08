Kraken Cap Stellar Trip With Comeback Win

Shane Wright scored a sixth Kraken goal with just under nine minutes to go, which proved fortuitous as the Rangers staged a furious late charge – getting goals by K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere to get the home side back within one with 5:03 to play in regulation. But Yanni Gourde scored on an empty net in the final two minutes, with Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick pulled for an extra attacker.

Bjorkstrand, who had four points on the day, had opened the middle period with a power play goal – his team’s third straight game notching one of those – to tie things up after Reilly Smith had scored for the Rangers in the first.

But two quick New York markers in the ensuing three minutes by Filip Chytill and Vincent Trocheck put the Rangers up by two and appeared to have the Rangers on their way to extending their Madison Square Garden dominance of this series. The Kraken had been 0-3-0 lifetime here before capturing their third contest in four games on a road trip that, for now, appears to have changed the trajectory of their season.

It was a trip that began with consecutive Kraken wins against the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders. They also hung in gamely for a one-goal loss to New Jersey on the second leg of back-to-back games.

“I think, up to now, all year long, we’ve shown we can beat good teams, good opponents,” Bylsma had said pregame. “I think going on the road and winning a game in Carolina – a place we’ve never won – against a really good team, then following it up with the win on Long Island and playing the Devils, another good team, in a game where we were in it to the end. We had every right to think we could win that one.

“Those are three games that should give the guys a lot of confidence.”

Still, that confidence was put to the test early in this one.

The day’s backup Kraken goalie Matyas once played for the University of Alaska-Anchorage and grew up knowing Kraken team services director Brennan Baxandall in Calgary, which is how the team found him on short notice Sunday morning in Manhattan shopping for baby formula for his two-week-old newborn. Even more surreal than Matyas sitting on the bench was that he came close to actually playing in this game when Grubauer got bowled over in his crease by Rangers forward Chytill just eight minutes into the contest.

Grubauer appeared to take a blow to his head on the penalized play and spent several anxious moments down on the ice before slowly getting up and continuing.

There were moments immediately after when Grubauer looked uncertain in playing the puck and tracking rebounds. He also wasn’t all that sharp on the third Rangers goal, in which he failed to corral a loose puck.

But he got better as the game wore on, keeping the score within two until the Kraken erupted for their late-period flurry.