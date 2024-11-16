Kraken Get Offense From Unlikely Sources In Win

A period earlier, Oleksiak had raced back into his end to break up a 3-on-1 scoring chance for the Islanders, then nearly scored on the ensuing rush.

The Kraken haven’t always gotten unexpected contributions like this, particularly on their recent road trip when they scored just four goals in losing their final four games. With Eberle now slated to miss at least Sunday’s game against the New York Rangers in addition to Dunn still being out, more firepower was needed.

The Kraken bumped Burakovsky, who, like Gourde, has never gone this deep into a season without scoring, into Eberle’s top-line right wing spot. They also added newly re-acquired Daniel Sprong to the fourth line right wing and some power play duty in hopes of his heavy shot providing offensive spark.

Sprong was good friends with Burakovsky during his last Kraken stint in the 2022-23 season, and the pair are sitting next to one another in the dressing room.

“He couldn’t be quiet,” Burakovsky said. “He just quacked in my ear the whole time.”

Like Gourde, Burakovsky hasn’t had much to “quack” or crow about offensively, though he’s picked things up noticeably in recent games. In addition to spotting McCann and hitting him “right on the tape” with his breakaway pass, Burakovsky again was driving play in the offensive zone and nearly scored for the third straight game.

“I think confidence is a big key,” said Burakovsky, a former 20-goal scorer injured for much of his first two seasons here. “It’s hard to play when you’re not really feeling a whole lot of confidence.”

There were times he admittedly “got nervous” when the puck came to him. But “the last eight games” he’s seen the ice better and feels as if he really wants to do more.

“I want the puck on my stick,” he said. “I want to make plays. I want to skate with it and create chances and opportunities for my linemates and me.”

His pass to McCann was “more like an instinct play” – one of those confident players can make. Burakovsky said he knows he’s a “top six” winger that belongs up in Eberle’s spot. He just had to remind himself of that when things weren’t going as well, focusing on making simple plays and avoiding the complex ones until he was fully ready.

Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said his team needs a confident Burakovsky making plays and freewheeling the way they know he can.

“I was super happy for him,” he said of Burakovsky’s pass to McCann. “It was at a time we needed it. They had just scored the shorthanded goal and we needed to come up with a big play from our big players and Andre did that with a pass to Canner.”