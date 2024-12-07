Burakovsky, Kraken Keep It Close But Take Road Loss

That confidence against some of the NHL’s best teams hadn’t always been there ahead of this road trip, which began with a victory against the Carolina Hurricanes and then another on Thursday night over the New York Islanders. Playing the second game of a back-to-back here, the Kraken looked for a while as if they just might ride Grubauer’s stops to a stunning victory.

But all three Devils goals came with a bit of luck attached to them and that was more than the Kraken could withstand.

Timo Meier snapped a 2-2 tie just 53 seconds into the final period when Grubauer failed to corral a loose puck. Vince Dunn tried to play the puck, but it went off his stick, hit the post and then rolled dead center into the Kraken crease, where Meier easily swatted it into the open net.

Ahead of that goal, the Devils had gotten a tying first period marker from Luke Hughes, who took a pass from his brother Jack in the left circle and ripped a shot that went in off Grubauer’s mask short side.

Then, after Wright’s power play goal restored a Kraken lead in the second period off a brilliant pass from the corner by Eeli Tolvanen, it would be Jesper Bratt tying it up in his 500th game. Bratt didn’t actually put the puck in, but his shot was swatted away by Grubauer with his blocker only to deflect into the net off defenseman Adam Larsson’s foot.

Otherwise, when Grubauer wasn’t having pucks going in off teammates or his own equipment, he did an outstanding job of keeping the Devils at-bay. At one point, shortly after Wright’s goal, the Kraken had a 2-1 lead despite being outshot 18-6.

Still, despite the lopsided shot totals, the Kraken were making the most of theirs and creating quality chances even when they weren’t getting pucks on net. Not long after, the tying Devils goal was still being announced when Burakovsky led a 3-on-1 break down the right side.

Burakovsky carried the puck in close, but his ensuing wrist shot attempt at the top corner went over the net and out of harm’s way.