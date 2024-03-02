Oilers Outlast Kraken, Late Flurry

The Kraken held a high-scoring Edmonton squad to just two five-on-five goals Saturday afternoon but solved Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner only once. Skinner made big stops in the third period against Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann and clutch performer Oliver Bjorkstrand before Eeli Tolvanen broke through with a power play goal 13-and-a-half minutes into the final period.

But that ended the scoring for Seattle, which was pressuring hard in the final minutes with Kraken starting goalie Philipp Grubauer off for the extra attacker. The Kraken were afforded another The Kraken were afforded a power play with 53 seconds remaining but couldn’t muster the equalizer, with Skinner making vital stops on first Tolvanen, then Jordan Eberle, then once more on Tolvanen. Skinner finished with 23 saves, punctuated by the furious Kraken flurry in the Edmonton zone at game-end.

“We spent quite a bit of time in the O-zone,” said Dave Hakstol post-game. “We generated enough good opportunities to score some goals. Their guy [Skinner] between the pipes was good. A couple of bounces offensively didn't didn't come to us [including a Justin Schultz shot ringing off a post and tucking back under Skinner’s pads in the first 20 minutes.

“It becomes a disappointing loss, but you flip the page. We’ve got our next game in Calgary in two nights. We were 5-1-1 coming in this game putting up [standings] points, putting up points in the majority of those games. We have to go right back to it.

Seattle started the day seven standings points out of a playoff spot. The six-game homestand ends with seven of 12 possible points for the Kraken. They now head north of the border for a two-game, back-to-back nights road trip.

It turned out Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak’s goal early third period was the game-winner. Superstar Leon Draisaitl, who opened the scoring in the second period, was at first credited with the goal but upon review it was ruled Draisaitl did not tip Kulak’s shot. It was Kulak’s third goal in 58 games this season and he was ear-to-ear smiles when he scored his 20th goal over 474 NHL games.

Dueling Goalies

Dave Hakstol made a point to praise Philipp Grubauer’s game in net for Seattle without any specific question about the SEA goaltender. Grubauer faced nine Grade-A scoring chances and made 22 saves overall. Stuart Skinner, now fifth in the NHL with 28 wins, faced 10 such high-danger chances from the Kraken. Skinner has won three games this week and posted a .951 save percentage over the three games against LA Monday, St. Louis (overtime) Wednesday and Saturday’s matinee.