No Answer for Colorado Stars

Seattle scored first for the 11th time in 16 games, but couldn’t hold off a Colorado squad looking for payback after losing to the Kraken in Denver last Thursday. After Brandon Tanev scored on his first shot since opening night (missing 14 games to injury), Colorado superstars Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar book-ended goals to establish a 3-1 lead the Kraken couldn’t answer.

After firing 16 shots in the first 30 minutes, Seattle managed just two shots in the second half of the middle period and one shot on goal in the third frame to finish with 19 shots while Colorado went from eight shots at the night’s halfway mark to 31 SOG by game end.

Rantanen opened the scoring when he cleaned up (yet one more superstar) Nathan MacKinnon’s net-front shot that hit the side of the net. Rantanen’s 10th goal of the season tied matters at 1-1. Early third period, Makar – yes, still getting booed by Kraken faithful each time he touched the puck – dimmed the noise a bit when he scored from mid-range to make it 3-1. Makar’s marker was his fourth of the year to accompany his 13 assists.

“Their top guys made it hard tonight,” said an even-keel Dave Hakstol after the game. “Those guys played a lot of minutes and they were on their game. At times, they had us off balance.”

Colorado’s Jonathan Drouin (assists by MacKinnon and Rantanen) made it 4-1 with 11 minutes remaining and Valeri Nichushkin scored off a MacKinnon assist to finish off a disappointing night at 5-1 visitors. Seattle (5-8-3) now heads to Edmonton for a rematch on Wednesday and their own chance for redemption after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Oilers here at home last Saturday.

‘Turbo’ Starts on Time

The cheers were manic – well, you might say Turbo-lent – when the game’s first goal was in the back of the Colorado net here at Climate Pledge Arena Monday. That’s because Brandon Tanev was the scorer in his first game back since the opening night, recovered from a lower-body injury perpetrated on an illegal hit by Vegas forward Brett Howden.

Tanev rushed the net to collect a loose puck when Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev couldn’t control the rebound on a Vince Dunn shot from the point. The Kraken forward and fan favorite down-geared enough to backhand the puck securely over the goal line. Minutes later, it appeared Tanev would notch his first assist of the year when Alex Wennberg tallied on the penalty kill. But Tanev proved a bit too exuberant and was called for goalie interference that nullified the goal, which would have been Wennberg’s first of the season.