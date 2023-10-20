More Than Double the Fun in First Home ‘W’

Then, whew again. Entering the third period with a 4-1 advantage, a determined Carolina group fought back with two goals in the first six minutes of the frame to eliminate any headlines describing this game as a rout (even if the final score might suggest otherwise) and, well, probably make way too many Kraken fans way too nervous.
But Jared McCann and Tye Kartye came to the rescue with mid-third period goals to safely regain order and, oh, by the way, more than double their season output of goals with the 7-4 final. Oliver Bjorkstrand added an empty-net tally to make it seven goals from seven different scorers. That two-percent shooting percentage going into Thursday’s game will look a whole lot better in Dave Hakstol’s calculator while reviewing the game film.
Kartye had himself quite a night: He scores his first “official” NHL goal (the league separates out playoff goals when talking career goals to allow historical comparisons of regular-season production) to help salt the victory, then gets in a fight, picking up seven penalty minutes (minor for roughing, five minutes for fighting) and finishes the night by getting the Davy Jones hat award to the Kraken’s deserving hard-nosed player after a win.
Dunn, Burakovsky Rev Up Night
On a late-first-period Hurricanes power play, Dunn sparked a short-handed scoring attempt by firing a shot on Raanta, who made the initial save but couldn’t control the rebound. Summer free-agent newcomer Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (that enough hyphens for you?) was there to scoop and shove in the rebound for his first score as a Kraken PK and faceoff specialist extraordinaire.