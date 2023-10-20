More Than Double the Fun in First Home ‘W’

“I think my timing is a little better,” said Dunn when asked post-game to compare his progress from the season opener. “Everyone really chipping in tonight makes my game shape itself. I don't get any of those [points] without everyone doing their part out there.”

Dunn’s return to form heartens Dave Hakstol too: “It's nice to see Donner get on the board the way he did. He's played pretty well. It’s challenging when you miss a good chunk of training camp like he did. There were different parts of his game that had a little bit of rust to it. Maybe he just lacked a little bit of game timing, right?”

Andre Burokovsky earned two primary assists of his own in the first 40 minutes to reach a career milestone of 200 assists. Even more significantly, Burakovsky seemed to sync his timing and sizeable skill set during Thursday’s bonafide victory. The Cup-winner in Colorado and D.C. was the Kraken’s leading scorer when a groin injury in February (first shift after the All-Star break) sidelined him for the rest of the year. Coach Dave Hakstol and teammates alike have mentioned the high-level upside of Burakovsky once he gets his playmaking and elite shot back to form.

"Burky you know, a guy that's coming off a long-term injury, to be able to have some success offensively and be part of that. You know that that's going to help him continue to elevate his game back to where he wants it to be," said Hakstol.

Line Swap: First Dibs for Gourde

The first payoff of this homestand’s switching of forwards Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand goes to the Yanni Gourde line. After Carolina doubled the Kraken's scoring attempts in the early going (seven saves for SEA starter Joey Daccord in the first six minutes), the Kraken opened the scoring when Burakovsky spun just inside the Carolina blueline and zipped a shot on goal. New linemate Gourde was in the process of his usual annoy-the-goalie netfront endeavors and positioned his stick to redirect Burakovsky’s line drive to the back of the net. One-nothing Kraken and mega-decibels.