Kraken Score Early, But Ducks Score More Often

Anaheim puts three past Philipp Grubauer in the second period to hand the Kraken only their second loss all season when scoring at least four times

ANA at SEA | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

There aren’t many nights when the Kraken manage at least four goals in the game and still manage to lose.

But a three-goal first period outburst Tuesday night by the Kraken still wasn’t enough in a game that saw the visiting Anaheim Ducks go to town on goalie Philipp Grubauer in the middle frame. By the time the Ducks were done that period, they were well on their way to handing the Kraken a 6-4 defeat and leaping past them in the NHL standings.

Shane Wright scored a power play goal for the Kraken early in the third to cut a two-goal deficit in half. But even that fourth goal wasn’t enough, as the Kraken went on to lose for only the second time this season when managing at least that many.

Frank Vatrano clinched it for Anaheim with an empty net goal in the final two minutes.

The only other loss in which the Kraken scored at least four goals came two months ago in San Jose, which is about the time some of this season started to drift on them. The Kraken have shown encouraging signs in recent games of starting more quickly and putting up offense – even securing their share of wins -- but this time around, they once again could not hold an early lead.

Eeli Tolvanen scored for the third straight game on the Kraken’s very first shot of the contest against tough young Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal to erase an early opening strike by the Ducks. Mitchell Stephens and Jaden Schwartz would add additional Kraken goals that period while Brandon Montour would collect two of his three assists in the game to put the Kraken up 3-2 by the first intermission.

ANA@SEA: Tolvanen scores goal against Lukas Dostal

But the Ducks struck early and often in the second, putting up three on Grubauer by the 7:58 mark of the period to take a 5-3 lead despite managing only 12 shots to that point. Grubauer was making his first start since a Feb. 18 outing in Detroit in which he yielded three goals on the first four Red Wings shots before being pulled.

There was no early pull this time, largely because Joey Daccord had started Monday night’s loss in Edmonton, and the Kraken were reluctant to use him in back-to-back outings 24 hours apart, given his heavy workload of late.

In some ways, this defeat was reminiscent of the one in Edmonton on the offensive side of things. The Kraken had scored twice in the opening period against the Oilers to grab an intermission lead and then were blanked the rest of the way.

This time around, the Wright goal was the only other one they pumped past Dostal after the opening period, and it wasn’t enough to undo the damage already done against Grubauer. Jared McCann drew his 200thcareer assist on the Wright goa,l while Montour notched his third assist of the game.

ANA@SEA: Wright scores PPG against Lukas Dostal

But Dostal stood firm from there as the Kraken buzzed around his net late, outshooting the Ducks 30-23 overall. But the Ducks found the back of the net one more time than the home side with their 23, handing the Kraken a second straight defeat.

