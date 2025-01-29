Kraken Score Early, But Ducks Score More Often

There aren’t many nights when the Kraken manage at least four goals in the game and still manage to lose.

But a three-goal first period outburst Tuesday night by the Kraken still wasn’t enough in a game that saw the visiting Anaheim Ducks go to town on goalie Philipp Grubauer in the middle frame. By the time the Ducks were done that period, they were well on their way to handing the Kraken a 6-4 defeat and leaping past them in the NHL standings.

Shane Wright scored a power play goal for the Kraken early in the third to cut a two-goal deficit in half. But even that fourth goal wasn’t enough, as the Kraken went on to lose for only the second time this season when managing at least that many.

Frank Vatrano clinched it for Anaheim with an empty net goal in the final two minutes.

The only other loss in which the Kraken scored at least four goals came two months ago in San Jose, which is about the time some of this season started to drift on them. The Kraken have shown encouraging signs in recent games of starting more quickly and putting up offense – even securing their share of wins -- but this time around, they once again could not hold an early lead.

Eeli Tolvanen scored for the third straight game on the Kraken’s very first shot of the contest against tough young Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal to erase an early opening strike by the Ducks. Mitchell Stephens and Jaden Schwartz would add additional Kraken goals that period while Brandon Montour would collect two of his three assists in the game to put the Kraken up 3-2 by the first intermission.