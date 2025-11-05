Face Time: Top Pick Not Satisfied Just Scoring

Jake O’Brien, the No. 8 overall pick in last summer’s NHL Draft put up monster stats in October, but the young center is determined to get better in smaller but vital details of the game

By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

The best part about Kraken 2025 first-rounder Jake O’Brien’s fast start in juniors is not his gaudy points total, being named Ontario Hockey League October Player of the Month nor his Brantford Bulldogs having yet to lose in regulation at 13-0-3. What’s even better is that last summer’s No. 8 overall pick proactively reached out to Seattle’s player development staff hoping to improve on faceoffs in all zones and at all times on the ice.

“We had a full staff video call with Jake a couple weeks ago,” said Cory Murphy, Kraken director of player development. “It was solely to go over faceoffs. He expressed he was looking for some help at the dot. Frans Nielsen [Europe-based player development consultant] has been working with our centers since he came on board [in 2022]. Plus, we included Zac [Dalpe, who joined the Kraken as a player development consultant this summer]. Frans made a living and played nearly 1,000 NHL games on details like winning faceoffs. Zac has a lot of experience in the faceoff circle [in the NHL and AHL]. Jake is in good hands with them.

The two former centermen worked with player development colleague Katelyn Parker to develop a presentation, complete with video samples, to deep dive into with O’Brien. Parker was a star forward for NCAA Colgate and served as coach at Brown and UConn plus worked as a scout for USA Hockey. The trio had already started the work during training camp, thinking it would mutually benefit the many young centers among Kraken prospects. They finalized it when O’Brien reached out.

“Zac kind of took the lead on non-negotiables as a center taking faceoffs,” said Murphy, adding that Dalpe will be working one-on-one on faceoffs with O’Brien next week in Brantford. “We are building a foundation for him. We gave him a couple of pointers and maybe another option that might work. Frans and Zach and Katelyn all did a really great job putting the presentation together.”

For his part, O’Brien was appreciative and impressed. He said he learned a lot watching veteran Kraken center Chandler Stephenson taking faceoffs in an NHL game, which reinforced the aforementioned non-negotiables.

“It went really well and helped a lot,” said O’Brien, who just turned 18 in June. “It helped a lot. The big thing was me getting down lower and becoming stronger down low, getting right in there to almost push the other center and be competitive on every faceoff.”

“We wanted to show Jake just how athletic ‘Stevie’ is in the draw,” said Murphy. “It gives him an idea of how to keep building his game because faceoffs are a huge part of playing center. Jake identified that, good on him. He called to say, ‘I’d like some help.’ He wants to be a very well-rounded player.”

League-Leading, Head-Turning Stats

Along with the faceoff tutorial, Seattle’s hockey operations group is thrilled about O’Brien’s season to date. He was named OHL Player of the Month for a torrid October in which he amassed seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 12 games. He didn’t slow down with the calendar change to November. Last Saturday, he tallied a goal and an assist in a 7-0 victory then notched four assists and earned No. 1 Star of the Game honors in a 6-2 Sunday win that was closer than the final score indicates. Murphy noted O’Brien showed the way to work past the tight-checking Sunday matchup with Flint (MI) during which Brantford didn’t open the scoring until late second period.

App thumbnail (16 x 9 in) (7)

Despite missing his team’s first two games while still with the Kraken for training camp and preseason games (he looked like he belonged in the latter), O’Brien leads the OHL in scoring with 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 14 games. The scouting reports being turned in on O’Brien indicate he looks even faster and quicker with the puck than last season, which earned him a first-round call from Seattle. O’Brien said he closely watched Kraken stalwart Matty Beniers during training camp and, it bears reporting; Beniers took the time to mentor his fellow high first-round pick.

“I noticed how composed Matty is in the offensive zone,” said O’Brien. “It taught me when to go and not to go [for an offensive chance].”

When asked this week about what he saw in O’Brien during training camp, Kraken head coach Lane Lambert said he was most impressed with the young center’s defensive awareness.

“He’s a smart player,” said Lambert about the 2025 first-rounder. “For me, it was nice to see his offensive abilities while also playing a 200-foot game. The biggest thing I noticed about him is his ability to see the game from both sides.”

Captaining at Age 18

O’Brien was named captain for Brantford on a team with several other top prospects (drafted and attractive names for next summer). O’Brien called wearing the “C” a “huge honor” and a task he embraces after “learning a lot about leadership from my previous captains.”

“We have a lot of young guys [including 16-year-olds], so I have scheduled a number of team events to make them feel welcome, such as some group campfires and other hangouts,” said O’Brien. “And I want to be a role model on the ice and in the training room.”

Murphy said Brantford’s strong team paired with being captain is ideal for O’Brien’s development.

“When you're playing meaningful games at the end of the season, that is very helpful for a young player’s development,” said Murphy. “Learning how to play in those games, learning how to take a leadership role in those games, learning how to win those games is big. That’s why the winning that’s been accomplished at [AHL affiliate] Coachella Valley has been so valuable for our prospects who play there. Jake can potentially bring his own winning culture too.

