Together in Trade, Hoping for Deep Run 

Kraken prospects Nathan Villeneuve and Jakub Fibigr were traded from their respective Ontario Hockey League games to the OHL Windsor Spitfires over two days in early January. By this past Sunday, defenseman Fibigr had scored his first goal for his new team with the primary assist credited to Villeneuve. The win over Flint (MI) put Windsor back in first place in both the West Division and Western Conference.

“The game I was at [mid-month], Fibigr made a really good play offensively, skating down the wall and finding Villeneuve in the slot for a goal,” said Cory Murphy, Kraken director of player development. “This past weekend they reversed it. ‘Ville’ made a really nice play from the slot over to Fibs, who scored. They already have two ‘Kraken connection’ goals.”

Both players are equally connected about going deep in the OHL playoffs with their new club. The Kraken hockey operations braintrust puts high value on prospects succeeding in the juniors-level postseason, whether OHL, Western Hockey League, or Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

“I'm really excited,” said Villeneuve this week. “I haven't really had a chance to go far in the playoffs in this league. I think we’ve got the team to win it all this year. It's gonna be pretty exciting in the next couple to four months here.”

In the Know (or Not)

Villeneuve, who was captain for his former Sudbury club, knows several Windsor players from other hockey experiences. Fibigr, an alternate captain and minutes-eater who notched 100 points in 146 regular season games for the Brampton franchise, knew of his new teammates only as opponents. Villeneuve, being the exception, of course.

“It was nice to know someone, a familiar face on the team,” said Fibigr, noting that OHL players are well aware his fellow member of the Kraken’s 2024 draft class is known for tough-nosed competitiveness. The main part of hockey is to try to win championships. I'm super excited about this opportunity... We have to finish the season strong. I think we have a really good chance for a long run in the playoffs.”

Fibigr knows plenty about striving for championships. He and his Team Czechia teammates won bronze (along with Kraken 2023 first-rounder Eduard Sale) at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships, and he was one of just six players returning for his country, which earned silver at World Juniors earlier this month. Fibigr assisted on two late goals that pushed Czechia within a goal of tying gold-medalist Sweden in the last minute of the title game.