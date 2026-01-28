Together in Trade, Hoping for Deep Run 

Kraken prospects and fellow 2024 draft classmates, hard-nosed forward Nathan Villeneuve and minutes-eating defenseman Jakub Fibigr join top OHL team via a pair of trades earlier this month

villyfib16x9
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

Kraken prospects Nathan Villeneuve and Jakub Fibigr were traded from their respective Ontario Hockey League games to the OHL Windsor Spitfires over two days in early January. By this past Sunday, defenseman Fibigr had scored his first goal for his new team with the primary assist credited to Villeneuve. The win over Flint (MI) put Windsor back in first place in both the West Division and Western Conference.

“The game I was at [mid-month], Fibigr made a really good play offensively, skating down the wall and finding Villeneuve in the slot for a goal,” said Cory Murphy, Kraken director of player development. “This past weekend they reversed it. ‘Ville’ made a really nice play from the slot over to Fibs, who scored. They already have two ‘Kraken connection’ goals.”

Both players are equally connected about going deep in the OHL playoffs with their new club. The Kraken hockey operations braintrust puts high value on prospects succeeding in the juniors-level postseason, whether OHL, Western Hockey League, or Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

“I'm really excited,” said Villeneuve this week. “I haven't really had a chance to go far in the playoffs in this league. I think we’ve got the team to win it all this year. It's gonna be pretty exciting in the next couple to four months here.”

In the Know (or Not)

Villeneuve, who was captain for his former Sudbury club, knows several Windsor players from other hockey experiences. Fibigr, an alternate captain and minutes-eater who notched 100 points in 146 regular season games for the Brampton franchise, knew of his new teammates only as opponents. Villeneuve, being the exception, of course.

“It was nice to know someone, a familiar face on the team,” said Fibigr, noting that OHL players are well aware his fellow member of the Kraken’s 2024 draft class is known for tough-nosed competitiveness. The main part of hockey is to try to win championships. I'm super excited about this opportunity... We have to finish the season strong. I think we have a really good chance for a long run in the playoffs.”

Fibigr knows plenty about striving for championships. He and his Team Czechia teammates won bronze (along with Kraken 2023 first-rounder Eduard Sale) at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships, and he was one of just six players returning for his country, which earned silver at World Juniors earlier this month. Fibigr assisted on two late goals that pushed Czechia within a goal of tying gold-medalist Sweden in the last minute of the title game.

901316261

“it was a great tournament for us,” said Fibigr, who averaged 23 minutes of ice time for Czechia and banked 28 minutes per game with Brampton before the trade. “It was a tough one at the end, but we fought hard. We were a tight team, playing for each other, everyone doing what the team needed. Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win. We are definitely happy for the silver medal.”

“He did exactly what Team Czechia expected of him,” said Murphy about Fibigr, with whom he talked weekly with a deep-dive video session every two weeks. “He was playing a really solid two-way game, making smart decisions all over the ice with poise. He was paired with a more offensive partner [2024 first-rounder Adam Jiricek], so he took on the role of being a stabilizing force with a steady overall game. He was a really big part of that team and embraced his leadership role.”

Winning as Part of Player Development

Murphy is enthusiastic about both prospects skating as teammates ahead of next steps with the Kraken: “It's great to have them on the same team. They can get to know each other a little bit better. Both seem to be adjusting well. I had a call with Fibs on Monday night. He said it's been great, the coaching staff and the facilities.”

Both Villeneuve and Fibigr raved about the Windsor facilities and their new billet families. Fibigr is staying with a couple who have hosted European players for more than a dozen years. Villeneuve said his mother helped him pack his things in Sudbury before the mother and son drove to Windsor together. A player’s billet arrangements might be underestimated by fans, but competitive juniors clubs know a reliable and committed network of billet families goes a long way to keeping players healthy in body and mind.

Fibigr has a goal and three assists in his first seven games with Windsor. He notched eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points in 27 games with Brampton. Villeneuve, who racked up 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points at Sudbury, has continued his hot hand with four goals and five assists in his first eight games with the Spitfires. Those numbers add up to an assist per game and a goal every five periods of play.

Villeneuve Embodies His NHL Path

Make no mistake, something fans who watched Villeneuve in preseason games will recognize: The 6-foot, 200-pound forward knows what is expected to punch his ticket to play at the NHL level.

“I think competitive level is the biggest thing,” said Villeneuve, reacting to comments about his scoring totals before and after the trade. “If you compete hard, you're going to end up finding yourself in situations where you put up some numbers. Honestly, I just keep doing that, to play in the right way, get to the net, and points will come. At the end of the day, I'm not the guy who’s going to be putting up 100 points in the NHL. I'm going to be a guy that's... a shutdown centerman. But I can also be a threat on the offensive side.”

Photo_Sep_14_2025__3_29_43_PM

“Ville has fit right in with Windsor,” said Murphy. “He’s playing with his really good pro habits on a team where his competitiveness is already appreciated by the coaches and teammates. He always brings that, every game, every shift.”

2024 Third-Rounder Back After Long Rehab

Kraken prospect and QMJHL defenseman Alexis Bernier played his first two games of the season over the weekend for his Chicoutimi club. He played 21 minutes in his first match and 15-and-a-half minutes in his contest with no repercussion from knee surgery that required nine months of rehabilitation.

“He felt good being back in the lineup,” said the aforementioned Cory Murphy. “He worked incredibly hard during the rehab process. He’s excited to be on very good team with a chance to have a long playoff run in the ‘Q’ “

News Feed

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Washington vs. Seattle

McCann Brings Hats Down With Two-Goal Effort

Capitals (25-21-7) vs. Kraken (23-19-9) | 7:00 p.m.

Spanning An Ocean For A Love Of Hockey

Deep Ink: Brandon Montour

Post-Game Instant Analysis: New Jersey vs. Seattle

Kraken Win First Half of ‘Doubleheader’

Devils (27-22-2) vs. Kraken (22-19-9) | 12:00 p.m.

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Anaheim vs. Seattle

Kraken Start Slow, Can’t Finish Strongly Enough

Ducks (26-21-3) vs. Kraken (22-18-9) | 7:00 p.m.

Behind the Camera, Ahead of the Crowd 

Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York vs. Seattle

Grubauer, Penalty Killers Spark Win

Islanders (27-17-5) vs. Kraken (21-18-9) | 6:30 p.m.

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Kraken Get Even, But Come Up Short

Penguins (22-14-11) vs. Kraken (21-17-9) | 2:00 p.m.