Looking and Playing the Part

Possessing a modern-day prototypical goalie frame of 6-foot-4 and 187 pounds, Kim Saarinen certainly looks the part of an NHL goalie prospect. He is turning heads and winning games during his season for his hometown club, HPK Hameenlinna, in Finland’s top pro league. What’s not per usual is Saarinen making a significant difference in his team’s fortunes as an 18-year-old who won’t turn 19 until late July.

“Kim’s mental makeup is quite strong,” said Andrew Allen, the Kraken goalie scout who was instrumental in Seattle selecting Joey Daccord in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft and part of drafting every goaltending prospect since. “He's learned a lot this year playing at the highest level in Finland. He really kind of took the ball after the World Juniors [early January] and started to win games for his club, which got the team out of the relegation bracket and then into the mix for playoffs.”

In a similar concept as European soccer leagues, the 16-team Liiga promotes the top two teams from Finland’s second-tier league while demoting or relegating two teams that finish lowest in the standings. Saarinen’s work over the last two months, highlighted by a five-game win streak right after his return from World Juniors, is much appreciated in Hameenlinna, where the teen goalie started as a tiny-guy forward in youth hockey then switched to the net after a couple of seasons because he found it “nice to block shots and make great saves.” Currently, HPK is in 10th place, eight standings points greater than the cut line for 12 teams qualifying for the postseason. To Allen’s point, HPK is 12 points above the relegation line.

Saarinen Likes the State of His Game

For his part, Saarinen is happy with his progress from the season's start to the current playoff chase after posting a 14-5-0 record with a .917 save percentage for the HPK U20 squad last season. He’s 10-10-5 with a .911 save percentage to date.

“It’s been a big step for me from last season,” said Saarinen recently. “I feel I am getting better and better each game. Now I am playing good; the start [of the year] was difficult. It’s a men’s game at this level.”

Saarinen elaborated on the challenge facing Liiga veteran players: “The shots are harder. For example, those shots are coming with more traffic in front of the net when you need to find the puck. It’s all faster, and the players’ shots are more accurate.”

‘Natural in the Net’

The aforementioned Allen said Saarinen’s formidable size definitely is part of the 2024 third-rounder (No. 88 overall), making it harder on shooters too. What attracted the Kraken brain trust to not pass on Saarinen when still available?

“What we liked about Kim was how natural he was in the net,” said Allen via a phone conversation. “He has size, a big frame, but he's not a robotic goalie. “Very similar to [2022 second-round pick Nikke] Kokko from that aspect is that there's a lot of natural, puck-stopping ability, a lot of natural reaction speed. With Kim, he’s a big goalie who always seemed to put himself in the right spot to make saves, and then ... We got a feel from Kim the pace of play in the pro game wasn't going to be a problem.”

Allen is equally enthused about Saarinen’s highly competitive streak even if he seems “laid back”: “He’s not overly intense, even his body language is relaxed, which makes his natural style of play. He’s not stiff. But he’s also got strong competitiveness.”