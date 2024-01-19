Common D-nominators

Funny thing, Price was a forward for much of his youth hockey days too. He said his defenseman days started after his first U15 season. Three seasons later, both learning-on-the-job prospects, Price and Dragicevic, were on Team Canada’s roster as D-men in the U18 World Juniors Championship. Price turned five assists in seven games while Dragicevic pitched in two goals and two assists.

“I kind of got thrown back there in a spring tournament one year,” said Price during a phone conversation this week. “We didn't have enough defensemen and, yeah, my coach just really liked the way I saw the ice from the back end and that I was really good at making passes and outlets up the ice ... I thought about it, played a little bit more and then made the switch. I haven't looked back.”

Price offered another positive about the position switch that clearly applies to both Kraken prospects: “When you play the offensive side of the game for so long, it kind of never leaves you ... We are learning the ins and outs of a new position, but you still have that offensive ability you've always had since you're just a little kid. It never goes away.”

These are insights from a pair of 18-year-olds who are mature beyond their biological ages. Another similarity is their respective radars for the people in their lives they love and appreciate.

When Dragicevic was drafted, like all Kraken selections, he and his family were invited to a suite at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to share a bite and celebrate a hockey dream. Dragicevic and fellow 2022 second-rounder Carson Rehkopf (who leads the Ontario Hockey League in goals with 37 in 35 games) were gathered in the Kraken suite and thrilled when fellow Team Canada U18 teammate Price was Seattle’s third-round choice. The trio connected when Price and his family headed upstairs.

The prospects smiled and hugged a lot and then Dragicevic asked forgiveness to venture back into the arena seats. The Tri-City defenseman wanted to find Americans' coach and owner, Stu Barnes, plus GM Roy Stasiuk and the entire coaching staff and other executives to say thanks on the day and not later in the emotional rear-view mirror.

“It was really great to be able to see them and spend some time with them,” said Dragicevic. “I know how much they've done for me in this past couple, three years. So to be able to share that moment with them was awesome.”

When talking about the busy schedule of WHL players (typically three games a week and sometimes four) in which rink arrival is early a.m. with practice activities 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., then treatments as needed, Price said days are filled quickly in the pursuit of NHL dreams. But he makes it a point to keep in close touch with his two younger siblings back home in Saskatoon, SK. Brother, Addy, is 15, and sister, Jynaya, is 12.

“Keeping up with my siblings is definitely huge,” said Price, matter-of-fact but as serious about that task at the quicker closing of gaps between him and attacking opponents in the defensive end. “I call them as often as I can.”