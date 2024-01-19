Common D-nominators

Kraken prospects Lukas Dragicevic and Caden Price have a lot in common that goes deeper and more impressively beyond being members of the team’s 2023 NHL Draft class. Dragicevic was selected in the second round at No. 57 overall while Price went in the third round as the Kraken’s next pick, which was No. 84 overall. Both are offensively-skilled defensemen prospects who were on a short list of best-case draft scenarios for Seattle, as per director of amateur scouting director Robert Kron.
The Dragicevic-Price similarities simply start there. To wit: Both are point-producing defensemen for their Western Hockey League teams, logging top-pair minutes in a league that features five WHL forwards who were among the first 16 players selected overall at the 2023 NHL Draft. Plus, they are dishing out assists along with a fistful or two of goals. Dragicevic has notched 11 goals and 21 assists in 38 games for the Tri-City Americans while Price’s line is six goals and 26 assists in 34 games for the Kelowna Rockets. Both are leaders on teams vying for playoff spots where, as Dragicevic said, “anything can happen.”
Perhaps most intriguingly, both prospects were playing forward as recently as their first season of U15 bantam competition. Dragicevic raised his hand at a tournament when coaches realized they were short on defensemen. He quickly convinced himself and his coaches it offered a broader, more dynamic aspect to his play.
For his part, the newly minted Kraken prospect nicknamed “Drago” said his relative newness to the position is “exciting”: “I take it as a positive, knowing how much better I can get and how much work I am going to put in every day to get better.”