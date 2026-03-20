Inside Brandon Montour’s Pre-Game Regimen 

Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour and Nate Mitton met as Junior B hockey players. They both aspired to play in the NHL. They both were the type of guys who never wanted to show they were tired or winded. They both were adamant about being the guy who outworked everyone in the gym.

Mitton is laughing over the phone from an Edmonton hotel where he and the Florida Panthers stayed to play the Oilers last Wednesday night.

“I guess we had to be the two guys instead of one,” said Mitton, who played pro hockey in the ECHL and is currently the assistant strength coach for Florida. “We played together in Brantford [Ontario]. Monty was 16 and I was 17. The first day we met was in a summer workout before our season. Two young kids in a spin class. My mentality is I'm gonna outwork everybody and really just try to kill it on the bike. I looked over, I saw Monty trying to kill it on the bike. Afterward, the class instructor said there was a boxing workout next, if anyone wanted to join. Monty and I were the only two players that said yes. We’ve been the best of friends ever since.”

The two buddies collaborated on workouts over two junior seasons together, especially targeting a pre-game warmup that has morphed into Montour’s current regimen before every Kraken matchup. For most of us, the 31-year-old’s routine 90 minutes before the start of each game would most definitely classify as a full-body workout.

“I've been moving since I was five years old,” said Montour, grinning while carrying out a medicine ball, step platform, assorted resistance bands and a liter bottle of water to a pristine back hallway at Climate Pledge Arena before a recent home game. “I feel like the longer I enjoy doing [the warmup], the longer I keep my body in peak condition. I keep getting older and older, you know?”