Deep Ink: Brandon Montour

The life of a professional hockey player contains so many moments of significance, both near and far from home. That life also relies on the strength each athlete gains from connection to those most important to them.

In this edition of Deep Ink presented by Kraken Rum, we dig into how Brandon Montour uses tattoos to mark moments and places that mean something to him including the family that is always close to his heart, no matter where he may be.

The Kraken defender got his first tattoo when he was 16 or 17, he says, and impressively, he was his own artist.

Montour drew a silhouette of himself holding both a hockey stick and a lacrosse stick over his shoulder, and a helmet by his side. In the background, you see a dreamcatcher, a traditional talisman within the Native American community, and a nod to Montour’s Mohawk heritage.