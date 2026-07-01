Kraken Make ‘Big’ Free Agent Dip After All

The Kraken opened free agency by inking 6-foot-9, 243-pounder Curtis Douglas for some physical presence and combativeness up front on the same day they completed a three-year deal with restricted free agent winger Mackie Samoskevich, acquired from Florida via trade last week

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By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Kraken general manager Jason Botterill closed out Wednesday’s free agency opening with literally the biggest move possible.

While incoming centerman Curtis Douglas isn’t exactly known for threatening NHL scoring races, his 6-foot-9, 243-pound stature certainly qualifies as “big” – huge, in fact -- while his willingness to drop his gloves also adds a menacing element extending well beyond scoresheets. As Botterill himself pointed out Wednesday afternoon, the two-year, $2.5 million deal with the former Vancouver Canucks forward brings the Kraken something quite different.

“It’s an element that we haven’t had here in the last couple of years,” Botterill said. “I think it’s just that he has a physical presence out on the ice. With our due diligence and just knowing the kid a little bit from people on our staff, he has a good, amazing work ethic to continue to improve as a player. And he’s going to add a different dynamic to our group here.”

The addition of Douglas, 26, a native of Oakville, Ontario just outside Toronto, capped a day that began with the Kraken signing recently acquired winger Mackie Samoskevich to a three-year, $11.55 million deal as well as bidding goodbye to original expansion team member Jaden Schwartz, who reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Colorado. Samoskevich, 23, was a restricted free agent (RFA), so the Kraken acquired some security with the move and will still have him under control as an RFA for another year once the new deal expires.

mack

“We talked about Mackie a little bit when we made the trade and how we think he’s going to fit in with (coach) Lane (Lambert’s) system,” Botterill said of last week’s deal with the Florida Panthers that brought in Samoskevich for the team’s 25th overall pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second rounder next July. “Just that speed, the shot first mentality. I think it fits in with our 23-and-under group there very well. So, with the extra ice time we think he can get with our group, we think those numbers are really going to take off here.

“We always knew he was going to be a part of the group,” Botterill added. “But to finally get the contract signed, get that behind us and just talking with his today, I know he’s very excited about moving forward with the summer here.”

As for departing alternate captain Schwartz, 34, signed as a July 2021 free agent, he leaves after five seasons and 162 points with the Kraken. Despite some seasons shortened by injury, he led the team with 26 goals in 2024-25 and compiled five goals and five assists in 10 postseason contests during the 2023 playoff run.

Incoming signee Douglas is tied for the NHL’s tallest player with New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe, another frequent on-ice combatant he is often compared to. Both are also tied with Zdeno Chara for being the tallest players in NHL history.

dougie

After parts of five AHL seasons, the fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2018 finally began his NHL career with Tampa Bay last season. He notably got into a fight on his very first shift and went on to record two assists and amass a team-leading 92 penalty minutes in 29 total games.

The Canucks claimed him off waivers last March and he scored his first NHL goal and added an assist in 14 games there.

His AHL career saw him compile 98 points over 267 games with the Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners and Syracuse Crunch. His final three AHL seasons saw him put up penalty minute totals of 119, 148 and 117.

Botterill let it be known he expects Douglas, on a one-way contract, to be with the Kraken this season either in the lineup or as a reservist.

He also said he isn’t done putting together upgrades for the team, something he’d never planned through free agency in any big way.

“It was never going to be a focus where day one of free agency was going to be a really big area for us to really make a lot of adjustments,” Botterill said. “We’ve seen a lot of trades. I think there are still going to be quite a few trades throughout the summer. From that standpoint, we’re three-plus months before our first game. So, we’ll keep looking at different opportunities to improve our group.”

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