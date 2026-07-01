Kraken Make ‘Big’ Free Agent Dip After All

Kraken general manager Jason Botterill closed out Wednesday’s free agency opening with literally the biggest move possible.

While incoming centerman Curtis Douglas isn’t exactly known for threatening NHL scoring races, his 6-foot-9, 243-pound stature certainly qualifies as “big” – huge, in fact -- while his willingness to drop his gloves also adds a menacing element extending well beyond scoresheets. As Botterill himself pointed out Wednesday afternoon, the two-year, $2.5 million deal with the former Vancouver Canucks forward brings the Kraken something quite different.

“It’s an element that we haven’t had here in the last couple of years,” Botterill said. “I think it’s just that he has a physical presence out on the ice. With our due diligence and just knowing the kid a little bit from people on our staff, he has a good, amazing work ethic to continue to improve as a player. And he’s going to add a different dynamic to our group here.”

The addition of Douglas, 26, a native of Oakville, Ontario just outside Toronto, capped a day that began with the Kraken signing recently acquired winger Mackie Samoskevich to a three-year, $11.55 million deal as well as bidding goodbye to original expansion team member Jaden Schwartz, who reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Colorado. Samoskevich, 23, was a restricted free agent (RFA), so the Kraken acquired some security with the move and will still have him under control as an RFA for another year once the new deal expires.