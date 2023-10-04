Camp Book: Kraken Trending in Right Direction for Opener

Tuesday’s morning workout was optional after hard practices Sunday and a solid effort from the Kraken group playing in Monday’s preseason home finale. Coach Dave Hakstol was pleased with the generation of scoring chances that didn’t produce goals against a hot goalie in Edmonton’s Jack Campbell (his second 30-plus saves outing in the preseason). He liked the work behind the stat of allowing just 13 Oilers shots on goal even with superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisitl in the travel party.

“We were better in the offensive zone,” said Hakstol post-game, “especially in terms of our mentality working to get inside. And we didn't give up a whole lot on the defensive side in our zone. We were better there. We were quicker. We were a little bit heavier."

Hasktol did add that the Kraken need to be quicker in transition (check out Kraken colleague Alison Lukan's “3 Essentials” game preview on the Kraken app and webpage for more on the topic). But that's just repetition and getting back to it.”

Kartye’s Game Without the Puck

Kraken forward Tye Kartye has 10 Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances on his NHL resume but is battling hard to stick on the 23-man roster for opening night just a week away in Vegas on Oct. 10. If and when he plays for Seattle this season, he will be logging his first regular season game.

When Kartye gets that opportunity, he will bring a scoring touch and an NHL-caliber shot as evidenced by his three postseason goals last spring. During a preseason talk, he was effusive about the Climate Pledge Arena crowd and the “I’ll-never-forget-it” fan noise when Kartye scored a goal in the second-round Game 6 home victory over Dallas. His goal, staking the Kraken to a 4-1 second-period lead, turned out to be the game-winner in the 6-3 win.

But what impresses the hockey operations group and coaching staff alike is Kartye’s complete game, which includes hits and physical play, plus the speed and positioning he uses in all zones. One example: His forechecking in the preseason has afforded several Grade-A scoring chances for his teammates and he was among the top Kraken players in hits during the 2023 playoffs.

“I added that to my game during juniors [he starred for Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League] and it was successful,” said Kartye after Monday’s game. “I've continued that to start the pro career and I think that's just another tool that I have in the toolbox.”

Monday night, he earned some penalty-kill time, something he did a bit in juniors and at American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley last season. Kartye held his own partnering with Alex Wennberg, a PK regular for Seattle. For his part, Dave Hakstol was positive.

“He’s going get in lanes and he’s going block shots,” said Hakstol. “He's very competitive. There's a couple of things he's going to learn out of tonight. He lost a couple of seams [Monday]. Those are things you have to learn through repetition, then going back and looking at it and studying it a little bit.”

Schwartz Debuts, Nearly Scores

Winger Jaden Schwartz dressed for his first preseason game and looked game-ready for the regular season. He took a pass from AHL stalwart Andrew Poturalski (who was all over the ice in a good way Monday) and deftly redirected the puck past the aforementioned Campbell who could only partially slow it down. Free-agent signee Kailer Yamamoto bladed the skidding puck the remaining foot or so needed to cross the goal line.

Media question: Did Schwartz see that Yamamoto had helped the shot along?

Veteran answer: I thought he scored but I couldn't see because the goalie was in the way. I think at first [Yamamoto] said he might not have scored or something, so I wasn't really sure. But I had a feeling that he put it in. Anytime the puck is around the crease or on the goal line, your first reaction is to put it in.”