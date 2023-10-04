News Feed

Camp Book: Kraken Trending in Right Direction for Opener

Final Buzzer: Kraken Generate Scoring Chances, Fall Short

3 Game Essentials | Oilers at Kraken | 7 p.m.

Melanson Balances Grit and Goals

Analytics with Alison: Yamamoto Deep Dive

Camp Book: Evans Impresses Again, More Roster Cuts

final buzzer seattle at vancouver

Final Buzzer: Tolvanen Shines
3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 7 p.m.

Camp Book: No Complacency,Sizing Up Yamamoto, Evans

Dumoulin feature 9/22

Analytics With Alison: Dumoulin Deep Dive
final buzzer calgary at seattle/seattle at calgary split squad

Final Buzzer: The Halves of It
3 game essentials kraken at flames/flames at kraken split squad

Flames at Kraken 7pm | Kraken at Flames 6pm
Jobs Fair: Competition Begins

Allies in Sport and Play

Quiet Confidence

Gone Camping

kraken announce jersey patch partnership with muckleshoot indian tribe

Patch with a Purpose
Studying Schultz

3 Game Essentials| Kraken at Canucks | 7 p.m.

Pace and individual battles the highlight as Kraken travel to Abbotsford

By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: Kraken App & Website (live stream) | Listen: 950 KJR

One: The Balance Between Build and Battle

Going into the final week of camp, Dave Hakstol said that the primary focus was to build cohesion within the team both with each other and to the team’s systems, while also providing opportunity for the individual battles for roster spots to play out.

There are two pre-season games left including tonight’s contest, and as is the case with most NHL training camps, the final game is expected to be as close as possible to a dry run for the opening night roster. That means that this matchup against the Canucks is one of the final chances that players will have to stake their claim to a place with the NHL club.

Hakstol said after Monday’s game that the coaching staff would put a lot of thought into “who’s earned another opportunity or what spots we can get guys in.”

“We’re down to limited opportunity there,” Hakstol said. ”The final pre-season game is in the next few days…you start turning your attention to getting ready, to getting prepared to open your season in a week.”

Two: In Transition

With four pre-season games behind them, Hakstol has seen a lot of good things from his group. In Monday’s game versus Edmonton, the head coach liked his team’s mentality in the offensive zone. The Kraken generated the majority of shots taken on the ice (61% of 5-on-5 shot attempts) and were getting looks from the more dangerous areas (63.6% of 5-on-5 high-danger chances). But one area of Seattle’s game that still needed some fine tuning according to Hakstol was transitional play. After all, getting into the offensive zone and gaining possession is an essential precursor to any scoring chance.

“We’re a little bit slow (in transition),” Hakstol said Monday night post-game. “(That will come with) repetition and cohesion and getting back to it. We had some good (moments) but consistently we have to be quicker.”

Expect the continued presence of Andre Burakovsky to be part of that improvement. In the 49 games that the winger played last season, he led his team in carry-ins that led to a shot on net, and carry-ins that led to a scoring chance.

Three: Change of Scenery

These two teams are familiar to one another, but they’ll be meeting in a somewhat unfamiliar place. Tonight’s game takes place in the Abbotsford Centre, the home of Vancouver’s AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. Located 118 miles north of Seattle right across the US-Canada border, this will be a fun opportunity to connect to another franchise’s developmental roots.

The location won’t be the only difference. Kraken faithful can catch all of the game action on the team website or via the Seattle Kraken app where the Vancouver feed will be live-streamed. Seattle fans may recognize a familiar voice on the call as Dave Tomlinson, radio color commentator for the past two seasons, has joined the Canucks broadcast as an on-air analyst.