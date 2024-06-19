Wright’s Three-Point Night Fuels Game 3 Win

Home is where the goals are for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in these 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate was averaging a league-best 4.5 goals per game at Acrisure Arena going into Tuesday’s pivotal Game 3. The home squad topped that number in an intense matchup for a 6-2 final.

Coachella Valley is now halfway to winning the Calder Cup, with the never-easy third and fourth wins still in balance (note to self and readers: most current reference is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, with Florida still seeking a clinching win after sweeping the first three games). Game 4 is Thursday in the southern California desert, same time (7 p.m. puck drop, AHLTV.com, NHL Network), same playoff intensity.

The game took an odd twist for Hershey coach Todd Nelson, who is facing Firebirds coach Dan Bylsma for the fourth time in the AHL’s championship series (once as players, once as assistant coaches and two straight springs as head coaches). Hershey put the wrong lineup on the ice to start the game, not matching what was handed to AHL officials. Firebirds captain Max McCormick scored on the ensuing delay-of-game bench penalty on the visiting Bears with assists from veteran forward Kole Lind and 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright to make it 1-0 and Firebirds fans bedlam two minutes into this matchup.