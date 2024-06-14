7 Things to Know about Calder Cup Rematch

Last spring when the Coachella Valley Firebirds advanced to the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Final, they had played 19 games over four rounds. This spring, the Firebirds received a first-round bye for winning the Pacific Division, then won three series in 12 games compiling a 10-2 record to again win the AHL’s West Conference and play for the league championship in the second year of the Coachella Valley franchise.

The title series starts Friday in Hershey, PA, with a 4 p.m. puck drop. To mark the Firebirds’ run to date, here are seven things to know about the 2024 rematch of the 2023 AHL final:

1. Reducing the ‘Drama,’ Getting Healthy

Firebirds/Kraken coach Dan Bylsma has been clear about his task at hand: Getting his CVF squad back to the Calder Cup Final for another chance to take home the title. So far, so good with Bylsma and his coaching staff looking for ways to keep his group game-ready with significant layoffs between, first, the regular and round two, then sweeping a series and ending a best-of-seven series in five games.

“Last year we were all about drama going to three [in a best-of-three first round] and the maximum five and five [in the second and third rounds], then six in the conference final in the four rounds leading to the final,” said Bylsma by phone mid-week. This year, we've been fortunate enough to win in fewer games and come out pretty intact. We've got some bumps and bruises but we've had some time every series to get healthy in the time off.”