Montour making strong case for Canada at 2026 Olympics

Kraken defenseman who impressed at Worlds says it would be 'super cool'

Brandon Montour CAN

© Michael Campanella/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

BRACEBRIDGE, Ontario -- Brandon Montour watched Canada's dramatic win at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and admittedly felt pride for his native country.

At the same time, it served as motivation for the 31-year-old Seattle Kraken defenseman.

With the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 looming on the horizon next February, he badly wanted to be part of representing his native country. Seeing Canada's dramatic 3-2 overtime win against the United States in the 4 Nations championship game only made him hungrier to do exactly that.

As such, when he was offered the chance to be part of Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May, Montour vowed to put himself on Hockey Canada's Olympic radar by performing at an elite level.

"My goal was to play my best and be noticed," he told NHL.com Thursday at the Hockey Night in Muskoka charity game at Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Arena in Bracebridge.

Mission accomplished.

Montour ended up tying for the tournament's leading scorer among defensemen with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in eight games. Hockey Canada officials were obviously impressed and subsequently sent him an invite to its Olympic orientation camp in Calgary later this month.

"It was nice to get that," he said. "I think I played well at the Worlds and, I mean, I think at this point people know what I bring. But to be recognized, it's very cool. And just another kind of step to, you know, hopefully playing well and doing well, and making the team.

"I felt like I had the opportunity of making the 4 Nations team. Unfortunately it was not to be. At the same time, I think, for any hockey fan, it's cool to kind of see the high end, you know, elite of the elite playing, and it gives you the kind of thirst to feel like you could be a part of that. So, yeah, it's unfortunate not to be part of that tournament, but feel like I can put myself in a good position to be in contention this time around."

To that end, there seems to be a job to be had.

At first blush, 4 Nations returnees Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche), Devon Toews (Avalanche), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets), Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues), Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights), Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) and Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings) would seem to have the inside track for spots on the Canadian blue line; Makar having been named as one of the first six selected players in June.

But Canada general manager Doug Armstrong has stated many of the team's decisions will be contingent on how candidates are playing right up to the final roster submission in January. And with Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo no longer in the mix due to health issues, the door is open for players like Montour.

"We're not even skating at the upcoming camp," he said. "We're not even bringing our equipment. So I don't know exactly what it'll be, just kind of introductions, meetings, things of that nature. It'll be fun. Just kind of getting to know guys that I haven't met, or get to see guys that I used to play with. Or vice versa. So it should be a good couple days for sure.

"Listen, it'd be definitely super cool to make that team. I think anytime you can represent your country, represent your family, represent people that you know are rooting for you, anytime you wear that jersey is a huge honor. So I've had a good summer so far and am set to have a good training camp and be ready to go for my team.

"And, of course, be in contention for an Olympic spot," he added, breaking into a wide grin.

Montour had 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 81 games for the Kraken last season, and also knows how to win; he was a member of the Cup-winning Florida Panthers in 2024.

He was joined by fellow NHLers like Adam Henrique of the Edmonton Oilers, Dylan Cozens of the Ottawa Senators and Michael Misa of the San Jose Sharks Thursday in support of the United Way Simcoe Muskoka and the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. Former NHLers Kris King and Wendel Clark served as celebrity coaches, with Team King beating Team Clark 20-19.

More importantly, King, the NHL's executive VP of hockey operations, and his fellow event organizers presented their charities with a cheque for $100,000, much to the applause of the capacity crowd of about 1,000.

"A great night for all," King said.

