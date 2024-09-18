BLOG | Kraken Camp pres. by Starbucks Kicks Off Thursday

Kraken Camp pres. by Starbucks Kicks Off - September 18 09:04 a.m. PT

We’re that much closer to hockey season, Kraken fans! After completing the normal start of season fitness and medical testing on Wednesday, players will take to the ice for the first official skate of this year’s training camp at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19th! With 60 players expected to participate, there will be two groups moving through drills and other on-ice work at Kraken Community Iceplex, and everyone is encouraged to come out and get a first look at faces that are both new and familiar. Some of those new faces to check out:, freshly signed center Chandler Stephenson (he’ll wear number 9) and defenders Brandon Montour (62), and Josh Mahura (28) will be skating. And while Seattle fans know Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans well already – they’ll each be wearing new numbers: 12 and 41, respectively.

Can’t wait to see you out at KCI, Kraken faithful! For full information on practice times and other Training Camp activities, be sure to check out the full schedule HERE.