BLOG | Kraken Camp pres. by Starbucks Kicks Off Thursday

_2568x1444 Web
By Seattle Kraken /
@SeattleKraken nhl.com/kraken

Kraken Camp pres. by Starbucks Kicks Off - September 18 09:04 a.m. PT

We’re that much closer to hockey season, Kraken fans! After completing the normal start of season fitness and medical testing on Wednesday, players will take to the ice for the first official skate of this year’s training camp at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19th! With 60 players expected to participate, there will be two groups moving through drills and other on-ice work at Kraken Community Iceplex, and everyone is encouraged to come out and get a first look at faces that are both new and familiar. Some of those new faces to check out:, freshly signed center Chandler Stephenson (he’ll wear number 9) and defenders Brandon Montour (62), and Josh Mahura (28) will be skating. And while Seattle fans know Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans well already – they’ll each be wearing new numbers: 12 and 41, respectively.

Can’t wait to see you out at KCI, Kraken faithful! For full information on practice times and other Training Camp activities, be sure to check out the full schedule HERE.

2568x1444

The next chapter of Kraken hockey starts now, be part of it. Season Ticket Memberships are available.

News Feed

Fan Alert: KHN Better and More Innovative

A lifelong journey home

Linda Cohn on journey from goaltending ‘wallflower’ to Kraken star power

Introducing Kraken Hockey Network 

No-Quit Kraken Nearly Overcome Big Deficit

No Speed Limit for This Particular ‘Roed’

Kraken ‘Rookies’ Jump to Lead, Stay in Control

Kraken ‘Rookies’ Aim to Show Their Stuff

Kraken future is now

GM Francis Bookends a Productive Summer

Mixing Ambition, Inclusion in Youth Hockey

Kraken snag “iron man” defender Adam Larsson for four additional years

More Years for Beniers

Time to Set up Camp 

Familiar, Fun and Fulfilling a Mission

Kraken, Beniers Agree on Next Contract

Shooting It ‘Street’ in Downtown Seattle

A 'Short' Summer for Catton Keeps Growing