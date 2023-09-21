Allies in Sport and Play

Mari Horita, Kraken SVP of Social Impact & Government Relations, and Executive Director of One Roof Foundation, was introduced to KCPEC in 2019.

“Before the Kraken were the Kraken and before we formed One Roof Foundation, we knew that we wanted to increase access to and representation in youth hockey,” Horita stated. “I was introduced to Julie McCleery, who was developing the King County Play Equity Report as a joint publication between the University of Washington and the Aspen Institute. The report showed not only the inequities in youth access to sports but explained why the inequities exist and how we can help eliminate them. Julie and her team at KCPEC have been important partners from the start and we are thrilled to help significantly increase their organizational capacity and impact.”

McCleery, founder of KCPEC and a Director at the Center for Leadership in Athletics at the University of Washington spoke to the important partnership between the Kraken and KCPEC.

“The King County Play Equity Coalition and the Kraken/One Roof Foundation have grown up together. Over the last four years, we've supported each other to achieve our shared goal of providing more access to sports and play for youth in this region.

“It's been inspiring to watch the Kraken use our research to provide the kind of targeted programming and investments that have introduced thousands of kids to ice hockey who might not have tried it otherwise. (The Kraken’s) belief in our work has been equally inspiring, and we're so thankful for not just their financial investment but their deep engagement on our leadership team and their commitment to our growth. Together, we're just getting started on making sure all youth in King County can enjoy the transformative benefits of sport, play, and movement. “