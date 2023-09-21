Allies in Sport and Play

All kids want to play, but not all kids get to play. Increasingly, youth participation in sports in our region is determined by how much their parents earn, where they live, and the primary language they speak at home. The Seattle Kraken and its affiliated nonprofit, One Roof Foundation, are working to reverse that trend so that all young people can enjoy the many benefits of sport and play.
To that end, One Roof Foundation is thrilled to help launch a new major initiative to advance play equity for youth across King County. In an unprecedented show of solidarity, Seattle’s professional sports teams and the Seattle Sports Commission Foundation are coming together to form “The Seattle Alliance for Play Equity” to contribute $500,000 to the King County Play Equity Commission (KCPEC) over the next four years. The formation of the Seattle Alliance demonstrates the partners’ shared commitment to play equity as well as their recognition of the critical role KCPEC serves in advancing this work in our region.
KCPEC organically evolved out of a 2019 research study that examined inequities in youth access to sport and play. In four short years, it now includes over 100 nonprofit members and has become the regional subject matter expert and lead advocate and convener in the youth play equity movement. But it remains a largely volunteer-run organization, which limits its impact. The catalytic Seattle Alliance funding will empower KCPEC to chart a course toward self-sustainability and long-term systems change.