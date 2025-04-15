Kings (47-24-9) at Kraken (35-40-6) | 7:30 p.m.

One: Thanks to ‘Amazing’ Kraken Fans

When asked about the Seattle faithful and the decibels of Climate Pledge Arena in this first season as Kraken head coach, Dan Bylsma didn’t hesitate, “Amazing, amazing. Right from the start of the season, when there's full anticipation and huge emotion for success, Fans are there for us each and every night. When things haven't been going as well, and even in the course of a game, the fans are here 100 percent right to the end.

“I got a text from someone after the last game [a thrilling shootout win over St. Louis}, saying, ‘your fans are amazing,” and they were. It felt like a playoff-type game and playoff atmosphere. Our fans have been amazing. Our players know it, and our players feel it. It's a pleasure to play in front of them. We just want to make it a pleasure for them to watch us.”

To that end, the Kraken are 5-4-1 in their last 10, facing mostly playoff-bound teams or those in playoff contention. Seattle is 9-7-2 in the last 18 games since the tradeline, a marker Bylsma has emphasized as a measure of consistency and strong hope for next season.

A couple of quick reminders: One, puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 because of the ESPN broadcast (and a big CONGRATS to our colleagues from booth to truck to camera positions for an amazing inaugural season of Kraken Hockey Network). Two, still plan to arrive early enough to fully enjoy Fan Appreciation Night presented by Amazon with prizes and delights galore, plus annual player awards will be announced post-game. There will be live music pre-game outside on the plaza and hundreds of epic prizes – from signed Kraken gear to giveaways from Starbucks, Alaska Airlines, Filson and more. For a full rundown of the fun: Fan Appreciation Night pres., by Amazon