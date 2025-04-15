Watch
Kings (47-24-9) at Kraken (35-40-6) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken finish 2024-25 season on Fan Appreciation Night with accolades from coach Dan Bylsma about Seattle faithful. Plus, young centers possibly reach 20 goals
One: Thanks to ‘Amazing’ Kraken Fans
When asked about the Seattle faithful and the decibels of Climate Pledge Arena in this first season as Kraken head coach, Dan Bylsma didn’t hesitate, “Amazing, amazing. Right from the start of the season, when there's full anticipation and huge emotion for success, Fans are there for us each and every night. When things haven't been going as well, and even in the course of a game, the fans are here 100 percent right to the end.
“I got a text from someone after the last game [a thrilling shootout win over St. Louis}, saying, ‘your fans are amazing,” and they were. It felt like a playoff-type game and playoff atmosphere. Our fans have been amazing. Our players know it, and our players feel it. It's a pleasure to play in front of them. We just want to make it a pleasure for them to watch us.”
To that end, the Kraken are 5-4-1 in their last 10, facing mostly playoff-bound teams or those in playoff contention. Seattle is 9-7-2 in the last 18 games since the tradeline, a marker Bylsma has emphasized as a measure of consistency and strong hope for next season.
A couple of quick reminders: One, puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 because of the ESPN broadcast (and a big CONGRATS to our colleagues from booth to truck to camera positions for an amazing inaugural season of Kraken Hockey Network). Two, still plan to arrive early enough to fully enjoy Fan Appreciation Night presented by Amazon with prizes and delights galore, plus annual player awards will be announced post-game. There will be live music pre-game outside on the plaza and hundreds of epic prizes – from signed Kraken gear to giveaways from Starbucks, Alaska Airlines, Filson and more. For a full rundown of the fun: Fan Appreciation Night pres., by Amazon
Two: Wright, Beniers Both Can Reach 20-Goal Mark
One optimistic factor for next season is the production is the strong season, especially the second half, registered by 2022 first-rounder (No. 4 overall) Shane Wright in his first full NHL season. He’s been one of the team’s highest producers since late November and veteran teammates are remarking they can sense the young center’s confidence on the rise, which translates to a potential game-changer for years ahead. Wright is now at 19 goals for the year after scoring a pivotal late third period goal Saturday in the St. Louis victory. Fellow young center Matty Beniers, who has upped his game with trade acquisition Kaapo Kakko as a regular linemate for months, is also one goal away from notching his second 20 goals or more season in his first three full NHL seasons.
Three: Know the Foe: Kings to Finish Second in Pacific
Los Angeles won big in Edmonton Monday night, clinching home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against those same Oilers, It marks the fourth straight postseason LA will play Edmonton in the first round. The Oilers have won all three of the previous series, including last spring when EDM took Florida to Game 7 of the Cup Final. The Kings still have two games to play, facing Calgary Thursday in a game that might be a potential playoff clincher for the Flames in part thanks to Seattle beating St. Louis Saturday. It’s to be determined who plays or rests against the Kraken Tuesday, but in the lineup or not, LAK forward Anze Kopitar continues to amaze at age 37 after being a huge component of the 2012 and 2014 Cup champs squads. He has 21 goals and 46 assists (two Monday in Alberta) playing every game this season to date.