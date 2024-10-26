Kraken (4-3-1) vs Hurricanes (4-2-0) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Capitalize early and spread the wealth

The Kraken have dominated the opening periods of their past two games but managed to score only once. Another strong start will be key in this one, but they need to start putting pucks in the net early when they get the chance. Their last three games this homestand have seen the Kraken score only three times before the third period, and only two of those goals came at even strength.

Matty Beniers scoring twice in a loss to Winnipeg was huge, but the fact remains that his linemates Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann have also have accounted for the majority of the team’s goals of late. The Kraken need production beyond the one line.

Two: Keep playing for three periods

The flip side to the lack of early Kraken goals has been the prevalence of those coming late. In the last three games, the Kraken have scored four goals in the third period or in overtime. They haven’t given up and the game against Winnipeg marked the third time already this season in which they have overcome a two-goal deficit. In those three comeback games, they’ve secured five of a possible six points.

One aspect of the Kraken’s superior play late in games is they’ve gone at the opposing net with reckless abandon. That was more difficult facing a behemoth Jets squad the other night, especially early on. The Hurricanes aren’t nearly as big. The Kraken need to go at them early and often.

Three: Know Your Opponent

Carolina just swept a pair of huge games in Alberta, coming back to beat the Oilers and handing the Flames their first regulation loss of the season after the Kraken gave them their first defeat of any kind in overtime a week ago.

Like the Kraken, the Hurricanes don’t have typical elite scoring and tend to spread things out a bit. Their leading goal scorer is a defenseman, Shayne Gostisbehere, with four, while five other players have two or more. This could be a low-scoring affair that comes down to special teams.

The Hurricanes’ power play isn’t quite as formidable as the top-ranked Jets were at 42.1%, but at No. 6 overall and 29.7%, they can still inflict damage. The Kraken’s penalty kill is ranked only 25th at 75%, so they need to stay out of the box and avoid situations where momentum can swing while shorthanded as it has in recent games.