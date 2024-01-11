Kraken (17-14-9) at Capitals (19-13-6) | 4:00 p.m.

One: Strong Start

The Kraken didn’t feel like the start of the game in Buffalo was in line with expectations. Post-game, Jaden Schwartz said the team was a little bit on their heels and “watching a little bit too much.” As a result, less than five minutes in, it was 1-0 Sabres. But Seattle re-dedicated to their identity and worked to earn the 5-2 win. Afterward, Dave Hakstol credited his group with getting “tighter” in terms of limiting the opportunities allowed to their opponent and not giving them as much time and space. The Kraken have shown they can overcome deficits to win games, but not having to do so is an easier path to travel – especially on the road. Playing as dialed in as possible from the first puck drop is a good first step.

Two: Consistency Across Shifts

All season long, Hakstol has preached consistency and while we talk about what that means “for a full 60 minutes” or game to game, a less studied application of consistency came into the spotlight in Buffalo – and that is the consistency of work from one line’s shift to another. In evaluating Schwartz’s first game back, the head coach was sure to focus on that line’s effort before Matty Beniers’ goal in the final five minutes of the second period.

“They had a heck of a shift in the offensive zone, they change one at a time out of the offensive zone. They set the table for the next lineup,” Hakstol said.

Each line has a responsibility not just to be effective in the 30-40 seconds they are on the ice, but to also change with intention and in as optimal a spot as possible so that the next wave of skaters can be able to go on the attack with fresh legs.

Three: Know the Foe – Washington

The Capitals have a lot of familiar faces from years past but have had a bit more of a struggle getting results. The team has struggled on both sides of the puck but have been buoyed by solid goaltending, most notably from Charlie Lindgren who – after getting hurt in the team’s Dec. 29th game – appears likely to be available to play versus the Kraken. Another player who could be in the lineup is Everett’s own T.J. Oshie. The forward has been on injured reserve dating back to Dec. 16 but Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said the player could return this week. Alex Ovechkin has not been scoring at his usual pace this season, but he remains a threat especially in his “office” inside the left faceoff circle when Washington is on the power play. Taking as few penalties as possible as well as limiting passes to the Capitals’ captain should be areas of focus in Thursday’s game.