Kraken (21-20-10) at Devils (25-21-4) | 4:00 p.m.

One: Puck Management in All Zones

In Saturday’s game in Philadelphia, the Kraken weren’t pleased with their start in terms of how they took care of the puck. On the attack side of the game, Alex Wennberg said the team didn’t come out skating and were throwing the puck around a bit. As a result, Seattle always seemed just a hair away from executing but in the absence of connecting passes and clean transition play, the puck ended up on Flyers sticks more than Kraken ones.

And on the defensive side, Dave Hakstol pointed to key moments leading to Flyers goals where the Kraken gave up too much control leading to scoring chances Philly was able to convert. The result was the home team having five more takeaways, 24 more shot attempts (and one more goal) at the end of regulation.

To challenge New Jersey, the Kraken have to do the work to get into scoring positions and that starts all the way back in the team’s own end of the ice – with crispness in defending, passing, transition, and then getting into scoring position.

Two: Offensive Attack

Puck management is going to be crucial because New Jersey does provide some windows of opportunity if the Kraken can get into scoring positions.

Unlike the pressuring Flyers, the Devils have struggled to suppress opponents’ attacks this season. They give up the tenth most shot quality against in the NHL and they allow the fourth most inner slot shots against. They are also currently without key defenders Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Brendan Smith (the latter two played in the last game between these two teams in Seattle).

In addition to play in front of the net, the Devils are struggling with the play they are getting in the net. Jersey’s goaltending ranks at or near the bottom of the league in goals saved above expectations (30th), goals against average (27th), and save percentage from the slot (32nd). Vitek Vanecek and Nico Daws are serving as the current tandem and while Vanecek has started the last four games, it will be worth watching if Daws gets his first start since Jan. 25.

Three: Know the Opponent – Devils

There are some additional differences between the New Jersey squad that the Kraken faced back on Dec. 7 when the Devils earned a 2-1 win at Climate Pledge Arena. The goaltender that was in net, Akira Schmid has been sent to the AHL, and forwards Michael McLeod and Cal Foote are on leave from the team.

And even though New Jersey is 3-6-1 in their last ten games, don’t think this means the Devils will make it easy on the Kraken. Talented center Jack Hughes recently returned to the lineup after suffering an injury on Jan. 5, and while he hasn’t yet scored, he’s been one of the top playmakers in the league this season.

And just like the Kraken, the Devils are hungry for points as they sit just six points outside the playoff picture with 31 games to play.