Kraken (8-10-6) at Canadiens (10-11-3) | 4:30 p.m.

With a focus on getting to dangerous areas and “second pucks,” Kraken look to end four-game road trip with a win in Montreal

By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

One: Getting the Right Chances

In Saturday’s game, the Kraken may have shot the puck towards the net more than the Senators, but they didn’t get enough of the types of opportunities that can more frequently turn into goals. Post-game, Dave Hakstol talked about getting more “second pucks” – rebounds, loose pucks – and also doing more to challenge goaltenders by getting bodies to net-front to make it harder for a netminder to see the pucks coming at him or her. Working to get to the dangerous areas and fighting for control of loose pucks in and around the blue paint can lead to more scoring chances against Montreal – especially since the Canadiens have struggled this season in terms of limiting rebounds (2.1 per game, ninth most in the league) and shots from the inner slot area (7.3 per game, seventh most in the league).

Two: Find A Way

As the saying goes, the NHL is a “find a way league,” and that is something that goes beyond the X’s and O’s of the game. It was also something Jordan Eberle talked about after the game in Ottawa. “When you’re creating, it’s a positive but we’ve got to find some offense. . .We’ve found more ways to lose than to win. . . .We feel like we’re there, but we’re not finding a way. We have to find a way to win.”

There’s been good building over the past four games: the penalty kill has been perfect in three of the last four (and five of the last eight); the team played one of its most complete efforts Thursday in Toronto; Brandon Tanev has returned to the lineup, but there’s always more to give and the team can work to limit mistakes, focus on consistency, and bear down on chances to find that extra inch of difference to push the team back into the win column.

Three: Know the Foe – Montreal

The Canadiens are still a building team that is developing their young players that has relied on strong goaltending, especially through the first month of the season. Montreal has been using a three-goalie rotation this season and has stuck to it over the last nine games. If that continues, and newly extended Sam Montembeault draws in net, the Kraken will be facing not just the Habs netminder with the best record (5-3-1), but also the best track record of doing more than the game dictates (plus-4.65 goals saved above expectations).

But the Kraken can find opportunity in trying to challenge whichever goaltender plays. The Habs have struggled defensively ranking in the bottom ten in terms of limiting opponents’ offensive attack and they allow the second most rush chances (8) and forecheck chances (3.1) this season.

