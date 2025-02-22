Kraken (24-29-4) at Panthers (34-20-3) | 3:00 p.m.

One: Battling Through the Slog

The NHL provides its players with a mid-season break every year, most commonly the All-Star break which runs 8-9 days. However, this year’s 4 Nations Faceoff tournament extended the time between NHL games to 12 days and that means the first games back tend to be a “slog” as Kraken Audio Network play-by-play commentator Everett Fitzhugh and head coach Dan Bylsma jokingly refer to them. What does that mean? Games can be “rough” and less connected as players get reaccustomed to game speed and timing. To counter that, Bylsma and his staff had a plan to try to get the Kraken ready. Vigorous practices and scrimmage drills over the past three days have sought to help players re-find their legs and be ready for puck drop tonight

Two: Rested and Recovered

Avoiding “sloggy” play is critical, but the upside of such a long break is that bodies get some time to rest and recover. There were welcome signs of that on the ice as Brandon Montour (who left the last game before the break and did not return), Ryker Evans (who missed the five games prior to the break), and Jordan Eberle (pelvis injury suffered Nov. 14) were all full participants in practice.

Bylsma provided the following updates: Evans was dealing with a nagging injury that had worsened but is “gone” now; Montour reacted negatively to a “muscle problem” that occurred in Calgary but is “back to full strength now.” Perhaps most significant was the update on the team’s captain who’s been away from play for over three months. He skated in Coachella Valley over the break with the Firebirds to stay in practice mode and introduce physicality into his play. He’s stepping closer to a return and is considered day-to-day meaning we could see him back on the ice tonight.

And while those three players are the most notable returns, Bylsma was sure to point out that an NHL season can bring a lot of bumps and bruises up and down the lineup and so for all bodies to get some rest is a good thing.

Three: Know the Foe

Anytime you face a defending Stanley Cup champion you need to bring your best. The Panthers have continued their strong play from last season and currently sit first in the Atlantic division and headed into the 4 Nations break having won five of their last six and seven of their last ten. But that momentum may not carry over the long two-week break. Additionally, Florida has a league-leading eight players who won’t be battling the “slog,” they’ll be gathering back energy after participating in the tournament. To help manage his team’s energy, Paul Maurice turned two earlier practices this week into optionals for those who played in the 4 Nations tournament meaning tomorrow’s morning skate will be the first time since the break the full roster will be together on the ice. Worth noting that Matthew Tkachuk, who is second in points among Florida skaters, has already been ruled out for today’s game, after seemingly dealing with an injury in 4 Nations play. However, Sam Bennett and the team’s leading point and goal scorer, Sam Reinhart (31-31-62) are expected to draw in.