3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Flames | 6 p.m.

Two: Say, You Look Familiar

Kraken winger Andre Burakovsky practiced without his red no-contact jersey Sunday and could also be back in the lineup. He’d slowed things down since playing his only preseason contest last Tuesday at Vancouver, doing what’s been described as “maintenance” of some type of physical issue.

The Kraken started camp looking to ignite some line chemistry between Burakovsky and Chandler Stephenson, who were once young forwards together with the Washington Capitals.

But they’ve still yet to play together in a Kraken game, as Stephenson’s expected debut last Tuesday was pushed back one game until Friday – a contest Burakovsky skipped. With Stephenson here in Calgary, this seems the time to finally get both on the ice together to start connecting in game action.

Three: Last Chance Corral

We’re sticking with horse themes for this Saddledome game (the Flames’ old Stampede Corral home was just up the street) and with the Coachella Valley Firebirds opening their AHL training camp this week, this will be the last chance for several players to leave a Kraken impression. Veteran forward Max McCormick and defensive prospect Ville Ottavainen didn’t play in Edmonton and aren’t expected to make the Kraken this go-around. So, you’d assume they’re still here to play against the Flames ahead of being shipped out.

Likewise, forward Eduard Sale may have already played his final Kraken preseason game Saturday in Edmonton, as might have forward Jacob Melanson – though Melanson’s overall performance against the Oilers could have earned him an extended stay.

The Kraken will also want more looks at fourth-line candidate players such as Ben Meyers, John Hayden and Ryan Winterton before making a call on sending one or more of them back. As they’re all vying for effectively the same spot (if any are even available), it makes little sense to keep all three much longer. So, this could be a huge night for them.